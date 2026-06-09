Meet our summer intern

If you spotted a young reporter taking photos and scribbling notes at last week’s Charleston Duck Race, chances are you've already met Audra Schaafsma, The Daniel Island News' summer intern.

A Charleston native and Bishop England High School graduate, Audra just completed her freshman year at the University of South Carolina, where she is studying communications and is a member of Alpha Xi Delta. She brings a strong interest in journalism, storytelling, and community engagement, along with plenty of local knowledge from growing up on Daniel Island and working at familiar spots that included Sermet's Courtyard and Laura Alberts Tasteful Options.