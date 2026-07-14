Meet Sophie, Daniel Island Library’s four-legged reading buddy

Sophie doesn’t care if a child stumbles over a word, loses their place, or needs a moment to stop reading. In fact, that’s exactly what makes her such a good listener.

On select Thursdays this summer, the 5-year-old black Labrador retriever can be found sprawled across the floor of the Daniel Island Library, patiently listening as young readers turn pages and sound out words. There are no grades, corrections, or pressure – just a wagging tail and a calm companion who makes reading feel a little less intimidating.

“She’s an English Lab, which means she’s very calm,” said handler Sandy Snyder. “That’s important for a therapy dog. She is very trusting; loves people, especially children; and does not care what a child does to her – supervised by me, of course. The littles can explore her eyes, ears, nose – she thinks they’regreat.”

Snyder and her husband, Tom, are certified therapy dog handlers through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and Sophie is their third certified therapy dog. Certification includes veterinary and background checks, obedience training, and evaluations to ensure both the dog and handler have the skills needed to serve as a therapy team.

Together, Sophie and Snyder have visited hospitals, airports, senior living communities, private homes, universities during finals week, injured Marine recruits at Parris Island, and hospice patients. Their goal is simple: help people feel calmer, more confident, and less alone.

At the library, that mission takes the form of reading.

“As a reading dog, Sophie listens to children read, helping them to gain confidence and comfort when reading in a non-judgmental environment,” Snyder said. “I tell the children, ‘You’re reading to Sophie, not me. Do you think she cares if you don’t know a word? She’s a dog! She just likes to be with you.’”

Snyder said research, including a UC Davis study, found reading fluency can improve by 30% when children read to a dog. She's watched that happen firsthand while working with students in Tennessee, including children with ADHD and autism.

“Reading to a dog reduces the fear of failure,” she said. “The dog doesn’t care about mistakes. Reading can be fun.”

The Daniel Island Library is the newest stop on Sophie’s schedule. After spending the past year visiting Berkeley County libraries in Hanahan, Goose Creek, and Sangaree, Snyder was invited by Daniel Island Library branch manager Tim Boyle to bring the program to the island.

“We’re still in the first stages of building a reading program,” Snyder said. “Adults and older youth seem to be having as much fun as the children during the library’s Summer Reading Program. We’re seeing many children first learning, ‘Wow! The library has a dog!’ The library is a fun place to visit.”

Sophie will return to the Daniel Island Library on Thursday, July 16, and Thursday, July 30, both at 11 a.m.