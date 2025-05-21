Meet the turtles that call Daniel Island home

If you’ve ever spotted a turtle crossing the road or sunbathing by the Daniel Island waterfront, you might wonder just how many of these reptiles call the area home.

To better understand the types of local turtles and how residents can help protect them, we spoke with Andrew Grosse, a certified wildlife biologist and herpetologist, or reptile expert, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Grosse said Daniel Island has historically hosted species including yellow-bellied sliders, Eastern box turtles, chicken turtles, diamondback terrapins, eastern musk turtles, eastern mud turtles, snapping turtles, and spotted turtles.

“The most common turtle currently on Daniel Island is the yellow-bellied slider,” Grosse said. “You also likely have the non-native red-eared slider. They are one of the most common pets and, once they outgrow pet owners’ aquariums, they are frequently released in ponds around their homes.

“Both slider species do exceptionally well in neighborhood ponds. Unfortunately, red-eared sliders outcompete most other native turtle species and hybridize with our native yellow-bellied sliders.”

Grosse also notes that snapping turtles, eastern musk turtles, eastern box turtles, and diamondback terrapins are likely still present on the island. Diamondback terrapins, in particular, are unique because they are the only species in North America strictly found in estuarine habitats – which is where freshwater and saltwater meet.

“Wherever you find pluff mud, you might be able to find diamondback terrapins. I have found them in both the Wando and Cooper rivers in the past,” Grosse said.

The physical characteristics of local turtles vary by species.

Yellow-bellied sliders are typically recognized by their smooth, dark shells with bright yellow stripes, while Eastern box turtles boast domed, ornate shells with patterns of yellow and brown. Snapping turtles are easily identified by their rough, spiked shells and powerful jaws.

Diamondback terrapins, on the other hand, feature uniquely diamond-patterned shells with distinctive black spots or markings.

Then there are the red-eared sliders, notable for their red stripes behind each eye and their greenish carapace, or protective shell, with yellow markings when young, which darken with age.

Turtles on Daniel Island are most active from spring to fall, with some species venturing out on warm winter days. Though primarily aquatic, females often travel on land during nesting season.

“All the turtles on Daniel Island have home ranges on the island and overwinter there,” Grosse said. “They can move long distances to find suitable areas for overwintering.”

Seeing a turtle on a road or in your backyard can be surprising – maybe not so much as stumbling across an alligator – but these reptiles should all be treated the same.

“Like most wildlife, give them space and do not feed them,” Grosse advised.

If you encounter a turtle crossing a road, it’s best to move them to the other side in the direction they were heading, if it’s safe to do so.

Other times, many of these turtles, especially females, may be on the way to nesting sites, so relocating them could disrupt their journey.

With a bit of awareness and caution, residents can help ensure these reptiles continue to thrive in their natural habitats.