Memorial garden to pay tribute to trailblazer Martha Daniell Logan

An idea is blooming on Daniel Island that would bring well-deserved recognition to an 18th-century gardener who has been described as a horticultural heroine for her accomplishments.

Martha Daniell Logan’s groundbreaking work challenged the traditional concepts of gender and genre in her day. According to Susan Brandt, author of “Women Healers,” she is also among several individuals who served as “important links in chains of botanical and medical information sharing” in Colonial America.

But, sadly, it’s very likely that you’ve never heard of Logan or her trailblazing efforts.

The Daniel Island Historical Society is hoping to change that.

The organization is planting the seeds for a new memorial garden that would pay tribute to Logan, the daughter of Daniel Island namesake Governor Robert Daniell. Plans also call for a serenity path and labyrinth to be part of the design.

Although her birth in December of 1704 is recorded in the annals of St. Thomas and St. Denis on the Cainhoy peninsula, it is possible that Logan was actually born in North Carolina, where her father was serving as deputy governor at the time. She likely spent her formative years on Daniel Island, surrounded by the region’s rich Lowcountry landscape. This early immersion may have ignited her passion for botany.

Logan embarked on her professional gardening career in the 1750s, a remarkable feat for a woman of her era. Operating from her downtown Charleston home, she sold plants, seeds, and roots, demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit that was rare for the time, akin to Eliza Lucas Pinckney’s indigo enterprise.

In 1752, Logan anonymously published the first gardening calendar in Colonial America within the South Carolina Almanack. Credited as “Done by a Lady” due to restrictions on women authors, her month-by-month guide on planting and care quickly became the gold standard for gardening advice. Though her name wouldn’t appear on it until after her death in 1779, Charlestonians widely recognized her as its author.

Her stature in horticultural circles grew significantly through her friendship with John Bartram, royal botanist to the King of England. Their impactful meeting in her garden in 1760, though brief, sparked a long correspondence. Bartram, impressed by her dedication, wrote to a friend, “(She) spares no pains or cost to oblige me, her garden is her delight and she has a fine one.”

Logan and Bartram exchanged seeds, roots, and clippings for years, contributing to the crucial efforts of early colonists like Logan to ensure the sustainability of their new land for sustenance and medicinal purposes. Her contributions, though perhaps not fully recognized in her lifetime, were immensely important.

Martha Daniell Logan passed away on June 28, 1779, during the American Revolution. Despite no public death notice due to wartime conditions, her legacy endures. As historians Christina Butler and Suzannah Smith Miles attest, Logan remains celebrated nearly 250 years later as a gifted horticulturalist, writer, and pivotal professional woman in early South Carolina.

A committee has been hard at work creating plans for the Martha Daniell Logan Memorial Garden: Serenity Path + Labyrinth on Daniel Island.

The project has received endorsements from the Rotary Club of Daniel Island, Charleston Parks Conservancy, the Daniel Island Garden Club, the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, and the Southern Garden History Society.

The proposed space would feature some of the same Colonial-era plants that Logan grew in her own garden, as well as signage showcasing her history and the wellness benefits associated with labyrinths.

Currently, the committee is working with the City of Charleston and the Daniel Island Town Association on some potential sites. The committee’s collective vision is to create a “beautiful and inviting outdoor space that honors the life and legacy of Martha Daniell Logan… while promoting health, wellness, and peace.”

To the best of our knowledge, in the hundreds of years since Logan lived, there has never been any physical structure, historic marker, or place created to pay tribute to her many accomplishments.

A garden in her beloved Charleston, on the island of her youth, seems like the perfect way to honor her. What an extraordinary opportunity we have here on Daniel Island to cultivate a beautiful, natural sanctuary to showcase Logan’s bountiful legacy.

It’s “sow” simple – let’s dig in!