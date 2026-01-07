Meyer Vogl Gallery marks 10-year artistic milestone

Meyer Vogl Gallery is marking a milestone in 2026, celebrating 10 years of exhibiting contemporary artists and cultivating a creative community grounded in connection, curiosity, and care.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Daniel Island-based gallery has announced a 2026 exhibition program that reflects both its history and its continued evolution.

“In 2026, Meyer Vogl Gallery turns 10,” said gallery director and co-owner Katie Geer. “Anyone who has a small business knows that 10 is no small feat. We have poured our heart and souls into this little art gallery; it is our child, our parent, our best friend – and sometimes enemy, our home, our everything. The artists we represent have become our family, and we hope to honor them with this exciting lineup of exhibitions.”

The lineup begins in March with a solo exhibition by Melanie Parke, Nectar Collector, opening March 6 and on view through March 26.

Parke, who lives and works in Arcadia, Michigan, is known for lush paintings that weave together landscape, interior, and still life elements.

“Today, Melanie Parke is a part of our gallery DNA,” Geer said. “Most of the collectors we work with know and admire her work.” This will be Parke’s second solo exhibition with the gallery.

Later that month, the gallery will open Love Languages, a 10-year anniversary group exhibition running from March 27 through April 17.

Featuring more than 25 artists from around the world, the show includes one 10-by-10-inch work from each gallery artist. “We asked each gallery artist to submit one piece each…that pays homage to one of their ‘love languages,’” Geer said, noting that the concept is intentionally personal and open to interpretation.

In May, Marissa Vogl will take center stage with a solo exhibition. Geer described Vogl as a “color whisperer,” praising her intuitive mastery of color and her increasingly sought-after abstract practice. A group exhibition, Wild. Flowers., follows in June, featuring artists including Mac Ball, Anne Blair Brown, Diane Eugster, and others, with works inspired by ideas of wildness and florals.

The fall season opens with Marc Hanson’s first official solo exhibition at Meyer Vogl Gallery in September, focusing on painting contre-jour, or subjects set against the light. October brings a solo show by Laurie Meyer, a longstanding gallery tradition. “It isn't fall in Charleston without a Laurie Meyer solo exhibition,” Geer said, noting the added significance of the gallery’s anniversary year.

November will feature Glory Day’s second solo exhibition, showcasing her multidisciplinary talents, followed by December’s solo exhibition by Spanish painter Carlos San Millán. “This is our second solo exhibition for this magician out of Spain,” Geer said. “He is able to transport viewers to a place they may not be able to quite put their fingers on, but a place they know with all of their heart.”