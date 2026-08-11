Meyer Vogl Gallery to relocate in 2027 after five years on Daniel Island

Five years ago, Laurie Meyer set out to create something Daniel Island didn't have: a place where visitors could do more than admire finished paintings. They could watch the brushstrokes happen in real time, chat with working artists, or simply linger in a space where creativity was in motion.

Now, that chapter is coming to a close.

Meyer Vogl Gallery will relocate from its River Landing Drive home in early 2027, ending a five-year run on Daniel Island. While the gallery's longtime downtown Charleston location will remain unchanged, Meyer said she's actively searching for a new space East of the Cooper.

"We have not yet settled on a location but are actively looking," Meyer said. "There are a lot of variables at this time, but we are hoping to nail something down by the fall. Perhaps we will find something in Mount Pleasant."

The move, she said, came down to finances.

"It was time to sign another five-year lease, and after a heart-to-heart with our accountant, we made the difficult decision to relocate."

Since combining her working studio with the gallery, Meyer Vogl has become more than an exhibition space. Along with showcasing works by more than 30 artists, Meyer said, "Our gallery has been many things over the last five years: a gallery, studio space, yoga studio, book signing space, and a place for creative expression with our Culture Cake series.”

She's hoping to recreate that same atmosphere in the gallery's next home.

"It is no secret that the cost to rent space is high in the Charleston market, so we might need to get creative. We are open to discussions with anyone who might have a great idea to keep vibrant gallery and studio spaces in the East Cooper area."

Meyer said the gallery plans to continue representing its current roster of artists, although whether studio artists Julie Lorris and Susanna Walden will relocate with the gallery remains undecided.

Before saying goodbye, Meyer Vogl plans to leave Daniel Island with a full calendar. From Oct. 12-16, artists from across the Southeast will paint throughout Daniel Island and the Charleston area as part of the Plein Air Painters of the Southeast event, culminating in a public reception and art sale at the gallery. The gallery will also host the organization's "Quick Draw" competition on Oct. 17, followed by the "Small Pieces, Big Picture" fundraiser benefiting The Formation Project on Oct. 29. A special exhibition showcasing current works will round out the gallery's final weeks on the island.

"We are going to go out with a bang!" Meyer said.

With around half-a year left in the gallery, Meyer said she'll miss more than the building itself.