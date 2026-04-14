Miles of smiles: Daniel Island School runs its way to $80K
The Daniel Island School community came together in a show of school spirit and generosity, raising more than $80,000 during this year’s annual Fun Run. The event, which has become a tradition for students, families, and teachers, combined fitness, fun, and philanthropy into one unforgettable day.
Leading up to race day, students rallied around fundraising goals with enthusiasm and creativity. Classrooms buzzed with excitement as students tracked progress, celebrated milestones, and encouraged one another to reach new heights.
The Fun Run itself was a celebration of energy and community pride. Students took to the course with smiles, determination, and plenty of cheers from parents, teachers, and volunteers lining the route. Music, laughter, and encouragement filled the air, creating an atmosphere that reflected a sense of connection that characterizes Daniel Island School.
The Daniel Island School Fun Run was not only a fundraiser, but a reminder of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose.