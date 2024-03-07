Miss Daniel Island’s Teen places first runner-up in statewide contest

Growing up with two brothers, Tess Ferm had always longed for sisterhood, but it wasn’t until she competed in this year’s Miss South Carolina’s Teen competition that she finally found it.

Representing her hometown as Miss Daniel Island’s Teen, Ferm placed first runner-up in the 87th Annual Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization competition on June 29.

Ferm, a 17-year-old junior at Porter-Gaud School, was thankful to participate.

“I chose to get involved in (the competition) because I understand the platform it gives young women like myself to become better versions of ourselves through service and scholarships.”

The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization, an official preliminary to the Miss America competition, along with state-wide local competitions, provides scholarship opportunities to candidates totaling more than $200,000 each year.

Each teen participated in individual social impact initiatives, interviews, talent performances, and media interactions, aiming to cultivate well-rounded, community-focused young women.

“I felt like I had finally met 60-plus sisters,” Ferm said. “It felt like a true family.”

Ferm began her pageant journey at the age of 13, but this was her first time competing in Miss South Carolina Teen. Despite initial nerves, she found support from fellow contestants.

“I remember being insanely nervous before the onstage question phase. I asked some of the Miss contestants for advice, and they told me to just be myself.”

Her talent performance, a vocal rendition of the song “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie,” showcased her passion for music and theater.

“I’ve been involved in voice lessons for over eight years and performing in musical theater productions for even longer,” she said. “Talent is 100% my favorite part of the competition.”

Her social impact initiative, Kindness Counts, focused on promoting kindness toward oneself and others.

“As a contestant, interviews and onstage questions are about our initiatives, so it’s a huge part of the organization. Service, in general, is one of the four points of the crown. The others are success, scholarship, and style.”

The competition was not without its challenges.

“The rehearsal process was long, and it was a lot of dancing; I’m not a dancer,” she said. “I’m so grateful to the girls who took their time to help me catch up when I needed it.”

Ferm’s first runner-up placement earned her over $9,000 in scholarships, which she plans to pour into her future education. The most rewarding part for her was the lasting bonds she formed with fellow contestants.

“This isn’t just a beauty pageant; it’s a sisterhood.”

The experience has equipped Ferm with career skills and confidence.

“I’ve learned how to market myself,” she said. “I feel completely at ease in an interview room and can talk about politics and current events comfortably. The world needs more mediators and listeners – people with their own, fresh opinions. Women who compete in pageants can be so unbelievably underestimated, and yet they hold power in Congress, the judicial system, educational positions, the music industry, everything.”

As for her future, Ferm remains open to possibilities.

“After placing first runner-up, I feel so immensely grateful. I’m not exactly sure what my future holds, but this organization has empowered me and so many others. As a 17-year-old girl, I know who I want to be and how I want to change my community. I have the Miss South Carolina organization to thank for that.”