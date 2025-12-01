Miss SC High School America hosts mock pageant for deaf, hard-of-hearing children

Most pageants celebrate beauty and poise.

Kallyn Long’s celebrated courage.

The reigning Miss South Carolina High School America brought together children from the deaf and hard-of-hearing community for a one-of-a-kind mock pageant, proving that the most powerful stage is the one where everyone feels seen.

Held on Nov. 1 at the Park Circle Community Building, Long’s Crowning Cordelia mock pageant invited children in grades 1 through 8 to step into the spotlight, learning to walk the runway, try on gowns, pose for photos, and showcase their confidence in a joyful Royal Runway Walk for parents and guardians.

“Watching the girls enter shy and quiet and then leave full of joy and confidence was unforgettable,” Long said. “Seeing their emotions and their family’s pride reminded me why I do this. Moments like this teach empathy, patience, and understanding.”

Long, a Bishop England High School junior, knows firsthand what it means to find strength through challenge. Four years ago, a rollercoaster ride left her with permanent hearing loss in her left ear.

“Doctors believe the g-force may have triggered my loss of hearing, but I also have an underlying condition called Enlarged Vestibular Aqueduct, or EVA,” she explained. “That day changed everything – not just my hearing, but our family’s purpose.”

After receiving a cochlear implant at MUSC, Long turned her personal experience into a mission to advocate for the hearing-impaired community. She wrote a children’s book, “Cordelia and Me,” which shares the message that “there’s ability in every disability.”

Each child at the mock pageant received a copy, and proceeds from book sales support Camp Wonder Hands, a free summer camp for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“I read my book to the group and gifted each girl a copy, hoping they would carry the message of confidence and kindness with them,” Long said. “We colored, made bracelets, and practiced answering interview questions. A generous Daniel Island resident even donated trucker hats for everyone.”

Her mother, Kerri Sanderson, said she was moved to tears watching the children’s reactions. “Kallyn’s heart is gold,” she said. “I totally cried seeing the kids and parents’ reactions when Kallyn had them do their mock pageant in front of the parents. Her motto is ‘Be kind, because you can’t rewind,’ and she truly lives it.”

Beyond the crown, Long continues finding creative ways to give back. She launched “Kal’s Snack Pals,” delivering snack bags to Title I schools across South Carolina, and spent her spring break volunteering at nonprofits statewide, from nursing homes to the Ronald McDonald House.

After placing in the top five at the national Miss High School America competition this summer, Kallyn’s platform and purpose continue to grow.