Mock trial team rests their case

Ever wonder what’s being done to shape Daniel Island’s next generation of lawyers?

Here’s what one Daniel Island School teacher, a local lawyer, and 12 kids are doing about it.

Last October, students at DIS participated as the first-ever mock trial team from Berkeley County.

In the mock trial program, supported by the South Carolina Bar, students acted as lawyers and witnesses in a fictional case, researched both the prosecution and defense, and went to a real courtroom to compete against other school teams.

The team won one of their three trials against the top three teams in the competition, but did not advance.

The DIS team consisted of 12 students – seventh and eighth graders – who put in hours after school or on the weekends for almost two months in preparation for the court.

“It was a really great experience,” student Hattie Wissman said when asked how she felt about the program.

DIS teacher and team co-leader Maire Schlick commented that mock trial is “a skill that transfers in the classroom as well as a life skill.”

Schlick continued, “I had done it (a mock trial) before in my classroom… and the kids really enjoyed it, so I wanted to let other kids have the same experience.”

One other crucial individual to the team was Amanda Blundy, who, while running Blundy Law Firm on Daniel Island, contributed invaluable teaching and resources.

This upcoming school year, the team plans to recruit new members, including more rising seventh and eighth graders, and will begin earlier in the school year to be even more successful.