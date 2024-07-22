MOJA Arts Festival calls on local artists

A call for artists to submit work for the 2024 MOJA Arts Festival’s Juried Art Exhibition has been announced by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs.

The MOJA Arts Festival is an 11-day multi-disciplinary celebration of African American and Caribbean culture, running this year from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.

Moja, a Swahili word meaning “One,” is the appropriate name for this festival celebration of harmony among all people in our community.

The exhibition will be held at City Gallery, on view Sept. 20 through Oct. 13. Artists are encouraged to submit artwork that celebrates African American and Caribbean culture.

Among the many festival activities, actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director Marlon Wayans is bringing his “Wild Child Tour” to the Gaillard Center as part of the event for one night only on Friday, Oct. 4.

Estimated art delivery date is Sept. 13. Artists residing in South Carolina, as well as those based in communities in proximity of the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor in the adjacent states of Georgia and North Carolina, are encouraged to submit work for consideration.

Proposed entries may not have been previously exhibited in the Charleston region. Artwork in the following categories may be submitted: oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, printmaking, drawing, photography, and graphics. Additional work in fiber, sculpture, metals, ceramics, basketry, and mixed media will also be juried. Wall pieces must be framed or gallery wrapped and ready for hanging. Freestanding pieces must be fully assembled and ready for installation. City Gallery reserves the right to exclude work based on the way a piece is framed and mounted to ensure a cohesive look for the exhibition and the right to exhibit sculpture in alternate locations to accommodate work of varied size or scale. Accepted artwork may not be removed before the assigned time. Early removal or late pick-up will result in disqualification from future participation. An Exhibition program listing participating artists, their contact information, title and value of artwork will be available. The City of Charleston provides damage and theft insurance for artwork while on display.

Deadline for entry is Aug. 12 and there is a $20 submission fee. More information about submitting artwork can be found online.

The MOJA Arts Festival highlights the many African-American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures. MOJA’s wide range of events include visual arts, classical music, dance, gospel, jazz, poetry, R&B music, storytelling, theater, children’s activities, traditional crafts, local foodways, and more. In addition to its myriad arts presentations, MOJA also includes an active and busy educational outreach component of workshops in the public schools and senior outreach in community centers.