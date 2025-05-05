Moms’ Run 2025 kicks off May 10

The 22nd Annual Moms’ Run + Family Fun Day is set for Saturday, May 10, at Philip Simmons High School – just in time to kick off Mother’s Day weekend.

Hosted by Postpartum Support Charleston, this year’s event marks a special milestone as the organization celebrates 25 years of supporting local moms with postpartum depression, anxiety, and maternal mental health resources.

This family-friendly 5K + 1 Mile Walk invites everyone, from seasoned runners to stroller-pushing parents, to join the movement. Events start at 7:45 a.m. After the race, stick around for Family Fun Day featuring a kids' dash, scavenger hunt, photo booth, and more.

Registration is $35 for adults (5K or stroller option), $25 for the 1-mile walk, and $20 for the kids' dash.

All participants that register will receive a commemorative race t-shirt, a race bag for the first 500 to check in at packet pickup, flowers for all 1-mile and 5K finishers, free coffee, and finish line snacks, plus access to all pre- and post-race family fun activities.

All proceeds benefit local moms through programs like Beyond Delivery care packages, support groups and mom mentors, and our Diaper Drive – bring a pack to help fill the van at the run.

“This isn’t just a race,” said executive director Elaine DeaKyne in a press release. “It’s a celebration of motherhood, a show of strength, and a call to support maternal mental health in our community.”

Register online to help in the effort to uplift Charleston moms.

Sponsorships and entertainment vendor spots are still available. For more information, email momsrun@ppdsupport.org.

Founded in 2000 by family and friends of Ruth Rhoden Craven, Postpartum Support Charleston was created to prevent other families from experiencing the loss caused by untreated postpartum depression.

Based in Mount Pleasant, PSC has spent nearly 25 years supporting local moms through peer mentorship, therapist-led support groups, and programs like Beyond Delivery, which provides meals and care packages to new moms.

The grassroots effort has grown into a longtime maternal mental health organization in the Lowcountry, helping support thousands of mothers each. Follow @momsrun_chs and @ppdsupportchs for updates.