Moms Run concludes a 23-year tradition at Philip Simmons High

For 23 years, the Moms’ Run has been one of those Mother’s Day weekend traditions that became part of the Charleston rhythm – part race, part reunion, part reminder that no mom is navigating anything alone.

Now, that tradition is reaching its final mile.

Postpartum Support Charleston has announced that the 23rd Annual Moms’ Run, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, will be its final year. This year’s event will be held at Philip Simmons High School, bringing the long-running fundraiser into the Cainhoy community for its closing chapter.

What began more than two decades ago as a small walk in Hampton Park in downtown Charleston has grown into a signature Lowcountry event, drawing hundreds each year and helping fund maternal mental health support services across the Tri-County area.

“We've grown in ways we never expected, and that growth has made one thing very clear," said Elaine DeaKyne, executive director of Postpartum Support Charleston. "We're reaching more moms in more meaningful ways than ever before, and we're at a point where we want to create new experiences that reflect the size, needs, and impact of this community. This final Moms' Run is both a celebration of where we've been and a stepping stone toward where we're going."

The final Moms’ Run will feature a 5K Run and Walk, the Kids Dash, and the Mom Village Walk, a one-mile course designed for accessibility. In its final year, the Mom Village Walk will be free and open to all participants.

Family Fun Day returns as The Mom Village, turning Philip Simmons High School into a community space with vendors, food trucks, family activities, and stroller-friendly areas for rest and connection. A limited-edition Mom Village T-shirt will also be available, with proceeds supporting programs.

Over its 23-year history, the Moms’ Run has funded peer support groups, education, and resource assistance for pregnant and postpartum mothers. Today, Postpartum Support Charleston serves families across the Tri-County area, meeting growing demand for maternal mental health care.

This year’s event has already drawn more than 450 participants, with a goal of exceeding 550 and raising $60,000 to sustain and expand services.

“For 23 years, this community has shown up for moms in the most beautiful way,” DeaKyne said. “This final Moms’ Run is our opportunity to say thank you for every step, every registration, and every moment of support that has helped build something truly life-changing.”

While the Moms’ Run comes to a close, the mission is still evolving. A new large-scale community experience is in development for 2027, designed to better reflect its expanded reach.

“This isn't the end. It's a new chapter," DeaKyne said. "The Moms' Run did exactly what it was meant to do, and now we're ready for what comes next.”