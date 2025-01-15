Moo-ving milk

When the Publix grocery store on Daniel Island temporarily closed for renovations, many residents found themselves searching for convenient alternatives for their weekly staples.

One enterprising 12-year-old, Liam Gege, saw an opportunity to step up and serve his community while funding his upcoming summer trip to Europe.

Gege, who lives on Wando Landing Street and has called Daniel Island home for most of his life, launched DI Dairy Dash a few weeks ago. The delivery service specializes in bringing fresh milk — including organic and oat milk — straight to residents’ doorsteps.

“The idea came to me during winter break while sitting around the firepit with my family,” Gege said. “My uncle suggested a milk delivery service, and with the help of ChatGPT, we came up with the name Dairy Dash. Then we added the DI to make it special to Daniel Island.”

The entrepreneurial spirit runs in Gege’s family. His father is a business owner, and it inspired him to embrace the challenge of starting his own venture.

“The idea of creating a business seemed exciting, not scary,” Gege said.

A family affair

The business is truly a family effort.

Gege’s mom helps with purchasing milk from Harris Teeter in Mount Pleasant and taught him how to use Excel to track expenses and orders. His uncle Al provided guidance in setting up the website and order form. Even his little sister chips in, riding along on deliveries and baking cookies to thank customers.

DI Dairy Dash operates with precision. Gege’s mom picks up the milk orders at 1 p.m. on delivery days.

After school, Gege prints out addresses, plans his route, and preps his bike and cart. At 4:55 p.m., he begins his delivery route, sending text messages to customers to let them know their orders are on the way.

Facing challenges

Starting a business at 12 years old comes with its share of hurdles. Initially, Gege struggled to create an order form app that allowed for payments.

“We tried Google Forms, but it didn’t work for payments. Then we tried Big Cartel (an e-commerce app), but it required proof of age over 18,” he explained.

Eventually, the family found success with the payment app Stripe, although he said the platform’s default settings presented some minor challenges. Despite the obstacles, Gege completed his first week of deliveries with nine satisfied customers.

“The most rewarding part is making connections with people I didn’t know before and exploring the island on my bike,” he said.

Building a business and community

Gege’s creativity and determination have not gone unnoticed.

“When I first posted about DI Dairy Dash, I went to UPS to print flyers, and one of the workers recognized me from the post. It was super thrilling to see how quickly the community embraced my idea,” he said.

Residents have praised the young entrepreneur’s ingenuity, often stopping him on deliveries to share words of encouragement.

Looking ahead, Gege hopes to expand his offerings to include other dairy products, such as butter, and is exploring sponsorships with local businesses.

“It would be cool to have a sign or two on my bike cooler. I get a lot of curious looks when I’m out.”

DI Dairy Dash accepts orders at didairydash@gmail.com and through its Facebook page, which is managed by Gege’s mom. It’s where you can also find updates and submit inquiries.

“The idea is the easiest part of a business; executing your ideas is what makes them great,” Gege said.