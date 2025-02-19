More than gold

For most people, winning one Olympic gold medal would be the pinnacle of achievement.

But for Daniel Island’s Jenny Thompson, who moved to South Carolina in 2018, eight golds, three silvers, and a bronze were just the beginning.

The legendary swimmer and one of the most decorated American females in Olympic history has spent her life chasing excellence: first in the pool, then in medicine, and now speaking out to inspire the next generation.

On Feb. 11, Thompson took the stage at the Daniel Island Speaker Series, captivating the packed audience with stories from her record-breaking swimming career, her transition into medicine, and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

A drive to succeed

Sporting an Olympic gold medal around her neck, Thompson said her success was fueled by a love for the game rather than a need to win.

“A lot of it for me was enjoying the process. I loved the challenges that the work brought,” she said. “I looked forward to practice, not so much running out of a cold locker room, but I was always a fish. I’m a Pisces. I just loved the water.”

Growing up, Thompson was just that: a fish who belonged in the water.

As a youth, Thompson worked out at the YMCA, where she took swim lessons and learned all four competitive strokes. She also had fun raising money at bake sales and matching bathing suits with her swim mates. “I thought that was the bomb,” she laughed.

A defining moment in her young life came when she watched the 1984 Olympics and saw two Americans tie for gold in the women’s 100 freestyle.

“I was like 11 watching that, and I just thought that was the coolest thing ever,” she said.

And although she admired the Olympians, she never envisioned herself as an Olympic champion.

“As a kid, that wasn’t my dream,” she admitted. “I wanted to be a swimmer, and I looked up to some Olympians, but I didn’t see myself in that position until I started making junior nationals, then senior nationals, and then my first international competition.”

And then, at the age of 15, and still a sophomore high school, it almost happened.

Thompson competed in the 1988 U.S. Olympic Trials, where she finished fourth, just one spot away from making the American swim team that would go on to compete in Seoul, South Korea.

The narrow miss was a crushing blow.

“That was a wake-up call,” she remembered. “Like, that is not happening again.”

Determined to push harder and refine her technique, she vowed never to come up short again. “When I face adversity and disappointment, I use that as fuel for the fire,” she said.

College success and beyond

Thompson credits much of her resilience to her mother, a German-American who survived World War II and later immigrated to the United States.

“She was always extremely patriotic,” Thompson said. “By the time I came along, she was a single mom raising four kids and worked her butt off to support us.”

Her mother also played a pivotal role in her college decision.

With offers from top programs like Texas and Stanford, the choice was difficult, until her mother sweetened the deal.

“She knew I wanted a motor scooter,” Thompson laughed. “So she said, ‘Okay, I’ll get you a scooter if you go to Stanford.’”

The bribe worked, and it set Thompson on a path to both athletic and academic excellence.

As a Stanford swimmer, Thompson said the daily routine was more demanding than most people might think: up before dawn for a 6 a.m. swim practice, two hours in the pool as the sun rose, then a quick, hearty breakfast before a full day of classes.

Afternoons were filled with strength training or cardio, followed by another two-hour swim session. Evenings were spent studying before collapsing into bed, only to do it all over again the next day.

She thrived in the close-knit team environment. “It was like having 20 sisters who I got to see twice a day,” she said.

During her tenure at Stanford from 1991 to 1995, Thompson and her team dominated, winning four consecutive NCAA championships, fulfilling a goal she and her teammates had set as freshmen.

Thompson recalled one of the most memorable moments of her collegiate career: winning her first Olympic medals at the 1992 games in Barcelona, Spain, just before her sophomore year. Not only did she win two relay gold medals, plus a silver in the 100-meter freestyle, but she listened to the U.S. national anthem ring out around the grand stage with three of her Stanford sisters, who had also made the 1992 team.

What it’s like being in the Olympics

Instead of stressing when it came to competing in the big meets and Olympics, Thompson said she always found training to be relaxing.

“During those longer swims, I would just kind of meditate,” she said. “I think I was sort of bred to be resilient and to know things are not always going to be easy. In fact, they rarely are. And that’s okay. We do sports because it’s fun, so I always try to remember that’s why I started it, even in the really hard, mentally tough times.”

Despite what it took to get there, Thompson said she didn’t need gold to win.

“You’re not going to expect me to say this, but the Olympic gold medals weren’t the epitome of my time swimming. That’s not the most important thing to me. It was the pride in my country, my team, and all the people who helped me get there.”

When she wasn’t in the water or on national TV screens, she was exploring the wonders of Olympic Village.

“My first time being there, I was blown away. There was free McDonald’s, free bowling, free ‘Intranet’ – yeah, that’s how old I am,” she laughed.

“The coolest part was going to the cafeteria, not for the free food, but because there’s every walk of human form in one space. You have 7-foot-tall African basketball players and these tiny little gymnasts, huge weightlifters – all the extremes of the human form in one place. That was my favorite part, just to sit and watch and guess their sport.”

A new challenge: medicine

After winning 12 medals over the course of four Olympic Games and becoming the most decorated American female in Olympic history at the time, Thompson retired from swimming and took on an entirely new challenge – one that required as much dedication as Olympic training.

She decided to become an anesthesiologist.

“I like hard work,” she said. “The training for medicine is four years of medical school, four years of residency. It’s a four-year cycle, kind of like training for the Olympics.”

In 2004, she was honored with a white coat ceremony in Indianapolis, marking her transition into the medical profession. “That was a really special day. I didn’t know they were going to be doing that, but it helped me to kind of smooth over the transition.”

Leaving swimming behind wasn’t easy. “When I left swimming, I was at the top of the world. I was on TV shows. I was famous. And when I got to medical school, it was like bottom of the barrel. It was rough.”

She recalled long days spent studying in the library, struggling to adjust to a new identity.

“What got me through that was the great friends I made in medical school, who kind of talked me off the ledge sometimes,” she said.

Now an anesthesiologist at the Charleston VA Medical Center, Thompson finds deep fulfillment in her medical career.

“It’s different from swimming, but in a way, it’s similar. You’re part of a team, and there’s a sense of discipline and purpose. I really love taking care of the veterans. It’s a really meaningful experience, and I feel like I can help make their day of surgery a little better.”

Inspiring the next generation

Thompson remains passionate about goal-setting and hard work, encouraging young athletes to set both realistic and ambitious goals.

“I think it’s important to have realistic goals and shooting-for-the-stars goals,” she said. “You can’t just start out saying, ‘I’m going to be an Olympic gold medalist.’ You need concrete, realistic goals. But at the same time, you have to know how to change the world and have a plan. That’s what they’re looking for these days. It’s not easy. But the most important thing is to show passion for something and keep moving the target so that you get better and better.”

As a parent, too, she admits she doesn’t have all the answers. Both her sons swim, but she strives to let them find their own path.

“When my older son was little, he’d say, ‘I don’t want to go to swim practice. My stomach hurts,’” she said. “I’d remind him, ‘You always feel good when you’re done.’ At the end of the day, they have to own it, or they’ll burn out.”

Beyond medals and accolades, Thompson hopes her legacy is one of integrity. “When the media asked me how I felt after winning a silver medal, I told them I was proud because I did the best I could,” she said. “And maybe they didn’t ask me, but I told them anyway.”

Now raising her two sons and stepdaughter on Daniel Island, Thompson can still be found in the water, refining her strokes with the Palmetto Masters Swim Club in Mount Pleasant.

Whether in the pool or in the operating room, she continues to inspire those who dream big – both in sports and beyond.