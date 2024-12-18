More than just food

Meals on Wheels is much more than a food delivery service.

It provides connection, care, and compassion to those in need.





For homebound individuals, the service can be a lifeline – not only in ensuring nutritional needs are met, but also in offering companionship and a sense of belonging.

East Cooper Meals On Wheels President George Roberts put it best: “The drivers are the eyes and ears. They not only deliver food, but they check on their people. They check their safety if their home needs any repairs. It is so much more than just a meal.”

Where East Cooper Meals on Wheels delivers

With more than 300 dedicated volunteers and numerous community partnerships, Meals on Wheels serves residents in Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Daniel Island, Cainhoy, and Wando.They also extend their services to individuals temporarily staying in local hotels for medical treatments.

Food is purchased from the Lowcountry Food Bank, and each Wednesday, Verde, a local health-focused restaurant, donates fresh salads made with scratch dressings and protein-forward ingredients. Every meal also includes a piece of fresh fruit – an addition that recipients have enthusiastically embraced.

Who delivers the food?

“We have 21 routes and a waitlist of volunteers,” Roberts said. “It is amazing how many people want to help. This community is incredible.”

Volunteers use their own cars, pay for gas, and deliver meals rain or shine. For many, the bonds they form with recipients are just as meaningful as the service they provide.

Roberts said they have a “large staff of six” full-time employees. Cailee Sprecher, the recipient manager for Meals on Wheels, joined the organization in July, transitioning from her role at Wellmore Assisted Living on Daniel Island. Drawn to the nonprofit world, Cailee said she was eager to make a broader impact while continuing to help those in need.

“It’s a small, close-knit team and staff here,” Sprecher said. “But they all go above and beyond, especially our volunteers; it’s amazing to watch.”

Breaking the stigma

“We are trying to break the stigma that this is just cafeteria food for old people or for those in poverty,” Roberts said. “We have delicious, nutrient-forward food, and we provide for anyone who needs it – any income, any age.”

Meals on Wheels operates without a waitlist, and recipients are never charged. Whether someone requires short-term assistance during recovery or long-term support, the organization offers help without judgment.

This year, East Cooper Meals on Wheels is projected to spend over $500,000 on meals, the highest in its history. Despite this, the organization remains 100% funded by community support, such as the generosity of Christ Episcopal Church, which provides a rent-free operating space. George said every dollar donated goes directly to purchasing healthy meals.

Feeding friends

East Cooper Meals on Wheels also gives recipients battling health issues access to much-needed nourishment and care.

Every month, those with a doctor’s recommendation receive a 30-day supply of nutrition-based protein shakes like Ensure and Ensure Clear, and Glucerna, a diabetes meal replacement, to help with weight loss, chewing difficulties, and low appetite. The shakes provide vitamins, nutrients, and support for tissue health.

“For many recipients, these drinks are as essential as the meals themselves,” Roberts said.

For those recovering from surgery, illness, or hospitalization, its Feeding Friends program also offers additional support by providing meals and companionship. This initiative allows recipients to focus on recovery while benefiting from a human connection.

Delivering more

Meals on Wheels goes far beyond food.

Through partnerships with organizations like the East Cooper Ecumenical Network and East Cooper Community Outreach, recipients can gain access to critical resources, including heating and cooling installations, wheelchair ramps, yard work, and minor home repairs. These services ensure that recipients not only have food but also a safe and comfortable living environment.

And they don’t forget about furry friends.

Recognizing the important role pets play in the lives of their clients, Meals on Wheels also delivers donated cat food every Monday to those who request it. Roberts said cat companions are often a source of comfort for recipients, and this small act of kindness ensures no one in the household goes hungry.

How to get involved

Meals on Wheels offers a variety of volunteer opportunities, from packing meals and driving routes to assisting with special events. All recipient-facing volunteers undergo a background check to ensure the safety and well-being of those served.

“Our volunteers are so passionate,” Roberts said. “They get to know their route and enjoy time with those they are serving.”

For volunteers like Kevin Kreamer and dedicated staff like Sprecher, it’s a calling. For recipients, it’s a lifeline that goes far beyond food.

“The drivers get to know their recipients on their route and become friends, a listening ear,” Roberts said.

“It’s so much more than just a meal.”

For more information about volunteering, meal sponsorship, or receiving services, contact George Roberts at groberts@ecmow.org . You can also follow East Cooper Meals on Wheels on Facebook for updates and news, or visit ecmow.org.