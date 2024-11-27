More than a thrift store

While most thrift shops are a haven for second-hand treasures, God’s Goods Thrift Store in Mount Pleasant offers something even more valuable: a mission of faith, community, and service.

Run entirely by volunteers, the nonprofit provides affordable goods while generating critical financial support for local and global charities. In just over two years of operation, God’s Goods has donated over $170,000 to more than 40 nonprofit organizations locally and beyond.

Thrifting at God’s Goods is a great way to shop for the holidays and support charitable giving.

The Christ-centered organization has a simple mission to offer low-cost, quality items and fund mission work locally, nationally, and globally.

With 68 volunteers from 19 churches across Charleston, many hailing from the Clements Ferry Road area, the store has built strong community ties. Lori and Robert Bellacicco, residents of St. Thomas Point, have been involved from the start.

“What drew us in was the simple concept of helping our brothers and sisters,” Lori said. “We provide economically priced items for those who may not be able to afford these quality items, and we provide monetary assistance to those in need.”

One-hundred percent of the revenue goes toward service-oriented causes.

“There’s no question about where the money goes,” Robert said. “Every dollar, after covering operational expenses, is given to charities. No salaries, no bonuses – just pure service.”

Two years since its opening, the store has grown exponentially. God’s Goods recently moved to a new space at 3008 North Highway 17 in the Sweetgrass Mercantile Mall.

“We had people lined up at 9 a.m. on opening day!” Lori said, highlighting the overwhelming community support. The thrift store is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The volunteers at God’s Goods believe the shop’s impact extends beyond the store.

“We pray over the store, its mission, and our customers every day before our shift,” Robert said. “We’re always open to praying with customers if they ask for assistance.”

For Mandy Derrick, another dedicated volunteer from St. Thomas Point, the opportunity to serve at God’s Goods is deeply personal. Having known the store’s founder, Ralph Wetherell, from church, Derrick said she has been blown away by the store’s ability to raise high funds from its low-priced items.

“Selling clothes for $1 to $3 and generating that much money – it’s amazing,” she said. “It takes the community’s donations and customers to be able to give that amount of money back.”

God’s Goods has made a tangible impact on local organizations like One80 Place, Toys for Tots, and Hope to Home, helping these nonprofits expand their services.

“It’s about more than just selling items,” Derrick said. “It’s about giving back to the community and those in need in the name of Christ.”

All items at God’s Goods are donated and volunteers carefully inspect each item before it hits the sales floor. This helps to ensure high-quality, affordable goods whether it’s clothing, furniture, or electronics. Customers can enjoy the gently used items knowing they’re supporting a good cause.

“When the focus is on serving others, everything grows exponentially,” Lori said.

“The friendships, the faith walks, the desire to serve – it has made me a better person.”