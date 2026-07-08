Laughter and conversation carried across the Daniel Island Recreation Center as instructor Erika Nicoli guided a room full of seniors through their weekly fitness class. Between jokes, encouragement, and reminders to "take your breaks," participants moved through each exercise with smiles on their faces.

By the end of the hour, it was obvious the class offered much more than a workout.

"I do it because I love them, and I want to see them be stronger," Nicoli said after a recent class. "They're here because they need community. Some live by themselves. Some have been through so much. This is a place where they belong."

Nicoli has taught fitness for nearly 18 years and has led the Daniel Island senior fitness class for about nine of them. Although she still teaches higher-intensity classes elsewhere, she said working with older adults has become her passion.

"I always tell people, 'Do what you can,'" she said. "If you can't reach up today, reach forward. Don't use the weights if you need to. The goal is just to keep moving."

Watching the class, it was clear every participant was able to work at their own pace. Some remained seated while others completed standing exercises, but everyone stayed involved. Nicoli constantly offered encouraging comments to keep everyone engaged and slipped in a joke or two whenever she could.

The workout itself was more challenging than it first appeared. Squats, balance exercises, and upper-body strength training kept the participants constantly moving.

"Motion is lotion," Nicoli said. "Movement helps lubricate the joints, keeps the body functioning, and keeps the mind sharper."

She said strength training becomes increasingly important with age because it helps preserve bone density. One participant even shared that her bone density had improved after regularly attending class.

But perhaps the biggest benefit isn't physical.

As class ended, no one rushed for the door. Participants lingered to chat and thank Nicoli before leaving. One woman excitedly introduced herself to another after discovering they are both members of Alpha Xi Delta, a moment that perfectly captured how welcoming the group is.

The class has become its own community. Members gather for potlucks, holiday celebrations, and even ice cream socials during the summer.

"They're loyal," Nicoli said. "I get so much more from them than what I could ever give back."

That care extends beyond the recreation center. Nicoli recalled times she drove members home when they needed a ride and celebrated life'smilestones together.

"I really love teaching this class," she said. "I want them to be stronger going into whatever life brings."

As the seniors headed home, many were already saying goodbye until the next class.

For many of them, the weekly gathering is about far more than exercise. It's an opportunity to spend time with friends who encourage one another every step of the way while keeping their bodies active and healthy in the process.