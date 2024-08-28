Mosquito Mania

Tropical Storm Debby is gone. But the long-winded storm, which swept through the region earlier this month, left behind standing water and damp conditions that have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“It’s like a nightmare,” Goose Creek resident Sarah Mitchell said.

“You can’t even enjoy a barbecue or sit outside in the evenings without being swarmed by mosquitoes.”

For Berkeley County and the entire Lowcountry, the leftover effects from Debby have been immediate and disruptive. Homeowners are reporting swarms of mosquitoes around their properties, making outdoor activities uncomfortable and, in some cases, unbearable.

Pest experts say the storm’s torrential downpours and subsequent flooding have led to areas of stagnant water, which can exponentially increase mosquito populations as it becomes an ideal environment for the insects to lay their eggs and their larvae to thrive.

Crews from Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement have been aerial and ground spraying larvicides in heavily infested zones almost daily throughout the county. The department even posts its spray schedule at its website, bit.ly/3yUZuhh.

“Community involvement is crucial in managing this problem,” said Dr. Laura Johnson.

Health officials have been on alert due to the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquitoes are known carriers of diseases such as West Nile virus, which can cause symptoms like headaches, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea; and also Eastern Equine encephalitis, which, although rare, can often be fatal.

Prevention can be key.

“By working together, we can help reduce the mosquito population and protect our health,” Dr. Johnson said.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and to take preventive measures. Health departments urge people to use insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and eliminate idle water around homes.

They are also encouraged to report mosquito breeding sites to local mosquito departments to aid in the control efforts. Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement can be reached during regular business hours at 843-723-3800, ext. 4646.

While officials continue their efforts to mitigate the problem, cooperative efforts from the community can help reclaim their outdoor spaces and find relief from the relentless buzzing of these unwanted visitors.