Mullaney earns first degree black belt

Eighteen-year-old Ian Mullaney successfully completed his black belt examination at Osupurē Karate on Daniel Island earlier this year.

The intense two-hour examination tested his skills and abilities in Kihons (basic techniques), Kata (traditional karate forms) and Kumite (sparring) in Wado Ryu Karate.

His test was judged by a panel of current black belts for proficiency, spirit and perseverance. The dojo stresses that a black belt is not an expert in karate, but someone who has demonstrated an unshakable resolve and never give up attitude.

Mullaney started his karate training in 2009, as a three-year-old in the Little Ninjas program. Advancing through Little Ninjas and then into the traditional karate program, he developed very refined techniques that only years of training can provide.

Sensei Glenn Raus stressed that Mullaney is a positive role model for the younger students in the dojo, his peers and adult students.

“His joyous, kind, and easy-going personality makes him a popular figure in the dojo,” Raus said.

Mullaney is an honor roll student at Philip Simmons High School, where he runs middle distances in track.

He secured congressional nominations to the United States Naval Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Air Force Academy.

Osupurē Karate is located at 295-B Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island. For more information on its karate programs, visit ospreykarate.com or call 843-901-8575.