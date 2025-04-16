Multistory apartment development near Bishop England seeks site approval extension

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

April 17: Davis Daniel Island Apartments Extension – Proposed extension for TRC approval for the site plan of a 242-unit apartment complex on 5.05 acres at 610 Parkline Ave. (near Bishop England, Talison Row). TMS: B2750000181. Owner: DD Parkline LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com

April 17: River Reach Road Improvements (Priority Status) - Road Construction improvements on 4.2 acres at 1220 UT Palm Cove Drive. TMS: B2690201041. Owner: D.R. Horton Inc. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: David Williams, williams.david@tandh.com

UPCOMING: PLANNING COMMISSION

April 16: The Pointe at Governor’s Cay - Requests subdivision concept plan approval for 55 single-family attached residential lots on 14.87 acres in Cainhoy. TMS: 2710002133 and 131. Owner: Trident Medical Center. Applicant: Middle Street Residential, LLC.

RESULTS:

TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

April 10: Cainhoy Del Webb - Phase 1 (Revisions) - Proposed revisions to previously approved TRC plans for 174-lot project on 124 acres at 2284 Wright Brothers Drive. Owner: Pulte Home Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Zoning: Bees Ferry Road Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com . Results: No return/paperwork comments.