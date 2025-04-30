The Muni: Fore Y'all!

Tucked between the winding Stono River and the historic Riverland Terrace on James Island, just 10 minutes from downtown Charleston, sits a golf course that has defied the country club stereotype for nearly a century.

Known affectionately as The Muni, Charleston’s Municipal Golf Course isn’t just where locals go to tee it up – it’s where generations have learned the game, made friends, and spent golden hours chasing birdies, or bogeys, under live oaks.

Since 1929, the course has hosted seasoned golfers and first-time hackers, all trying to get better at a game that can be frustrating, time-consuming, expensive, and, sometimes, exclusive.

But at The Muni, it’s a place where the game’s frustrations are met with a simple invitation; come as you are.

“The course was always meant to serve the public as the first municipal golf course in South Carolina,” Preston Johnson, the course’s PGA and assistant golf professional, said.

In 2020, the course completed a $3 million renovation that was funded through a public-private partnership between the City of Charleston and a group called Friends of the Muni, a nonprofit created to support the course long term.

Led by local golf architect Troy Miller, the renovation breathed new life into the aging course – which opened with sand greens and no bunkers – and created something rare in the world of public golf: a high-quality, architecturally rich layout that’s both challenging and inviting.

“The course had not had anything major done to it since the 1950s,” Miller said. “The renovation provided expanded playing areas, improved drainage, and elevated ground along the Stono River for stormwater protection. It’s drier, firmer, and protects the course for years to come.”

Miller designed the renovation in the style of Golden Age architect Seth Raynor, whose famous template holes are typically found at private clubs like Yeamans Hall in Hanahan and The Country Club of Charleston on James Island.

At The Muni, however, anyone can play iconic holes like Redan, Cape, Road, and Short, especially on the redesigned stretch from holes 11 to 14.

The front nine plays as a classic parkland course, shaded by live oaks and mature pines. After the 10th hole – named Terrace in honor of Riverland Terrace and its new double-tiered green – the back nine opens up to reveal a more links-style layout, with sweeping views of the Stono River.

Golf for the people

Municipal golf courses like The Muni are more than just green space; they’re community anchors. According to the National Golf Foundation, there are nearly 3,000 municipal golf courses in the U.S., making up just over 18 percent of the country’s overall golf course supply. These city- or county-run courses serve an essential role: they make golf more affordable, more accessible, and more inclusive.

There are pros and cons.

Public courses like The Muni typically don’t have the same funding or pristine conditioning as private clubs. But profitability isn’t the goal. Instead, like public parks and community pools, they serve the people.

And today, many municipal courses are thriving. Post-pandemic demand has driven reinvestment across the country, and nearly 75% of municipal facilities report being in good or excellent financial health, according to a recent NGF survey, which is up from recent years.

But numbers aside, what makes The Muni special is its community.

“The Muni is what connects Charlestonians together through community and inclusiveness,” Miller said. “Charleston is the birthplace of golf in North America. It’s hometown golf in golf’s hometown.”

Today, the Muni hosts more than 70,000 rounds annually. Golfers from all walks of life tee it up here, from tourists and retirees to college kids and first-time players.

And yes, jeans are just fine.

“This place is about the game, not the dress code,” said Mark Whitman, a longtime Daniel Island resident and newcomer to The Muni. “You can show up in a polo or a T-shirt and still get the same beautiful view of the Stono River on the back nine.”

Booking a round

Booking a tee time is easy and required.

Starting at $20, golfers can reserve up to seven days in advance beginning at 7 a.m. through the City of Charleston’s WebTrac system at charleston-sc.gov/644/golf.

Hold your spot online and pay at check-in. Just don’t forget to cancel – no-shows are charged $10.

Prefer a more laid-back round?

Twilight play begins daily at 5:30 p.m. and is one of The Muni’s most popular offerings. It’s $15 per person, walking only, and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Play as many holes as you like; it’s up to you,” Johnson said. “It’s a great way to unwind.”

Pro tip: Book your tee times in advance as much as possible. You may be scrambling for a cancelled tee time if you are looking to golf on the same day.

And bring your driver’s license. If you live within Charleston’s city limits, which includes Daniel Island and most of the areas off Clements Ferry Road, you’ll get the locals’ rate.

Programs that give back

The Muni’s mission goes far beyond tee times.

The course partners with the First Tee of Charleston, offering free greens fees – carts not included – for juniors under 18, and runs numerous programs for players of all ages and abilities. These include PGA Hope, Operation 36, and U.S. Kids Golf, as well as charity events for organizations like Camp Happy Days and the Ronald McDonald House.

“The golf professionals at The Muni care deeply about growing the game of golf and making it accessible to everyone,” Johnson said. “We care about supporting our community and doing our due diligence to enhance the lives of Charlestonians.”

It’s that spirit that earned The Muni accolades like South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year by the state’s golf association and a spot on Golf Magazine’s Top 20 Municipal Courses in the country’s list.

A place with history and heart

Beyond the championship-caliber greens, The Muni is soaked in Charleston charm.

The 2020 reopening was more than a ribbon-cutting – it was a celebration of the city’s golf heritage. Local amateur legends Lea Anne Brown, Chris Pinckney, Ronnie Richter, and Bert Atkinson struck the first drives after renovation to commemorate the moment.

“Myself being born and raised on James Island, spending much of my time at The Muni, it was great to see these men and women get acknowledged for everything they’ve done to help make golf more welcoming to everyone,” Johnson said.

From its humble beginnings with sand greens to its current status as a nationally recognized course, The Muni has never wavered from its mission: Fore Y’all.