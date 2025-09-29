Municipal election registration deadline this week

While off-year elections don’t get as much attention as midterm and presidential years, local municipal elections are still important to how we all live and interact in the communities.

Voter registration deadlines for the Nov. 4 election are just days away, with final closing on Oct. 6.

The Berkeley County Board of Voter Registration and Elections noted in a press release that in this election cycle, there will be no countywide offices of Berkeley County. However, several municipal elections will be held.

Voters must live within the city or town limits to be eligible to vote in these elections.

For Daniel Island and much of the Clements Ferry corridor, which is included in both the City of Charleston and Berkeley County, this election will be for seats for City Council District 8 and Commissioner of Public Works.

Deadlines to register to vote in the 2025 municipal elections are:

-- Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. – Deadline to register to vote in person at Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

-- Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. – Deadline to register to vote online at scvotes.gov, by fax at 843-719-4060, or email at webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov

-- Oct. 6 – Deadline to register to vote by mail (must be postmarked by this date) Send to: Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections, P.O. Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

EARLY VOTING: Early voting for municipal elections in Berkeley County will be held Oct. 20-31 at the Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, or the Daniel Island Library at 2301 Daniel Island Drive. Voters can cast their ballots Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

ELECTION DAY: Municipal Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Polls will be open, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Verify the address of your polling location at scvotes.org. Voters must live within the city or town limits to be eligible to vote in these elections.

ABSENTEE: Voters needing to vote by absentee may request by calling the Voter Registration Office at 843-719-4058, visiting in person at 1003 Highway 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461, or by mail at P.O. Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

For all election-related information, visit scvotes.gov or the County’s Voter Registration & Elections department's webpage. You may also call 843-719-4056 or email webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov