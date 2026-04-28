MUSC leaders say Clements Ferry health pavilion seeing strong growth
Months after opening along one of the region’s fastest-growing corridors, MUSC Health officials say their new Clements Ferry Pavilion is seeing strong patient demand and is growing into its targeted role as a community healthcare hub.
What was once a steel frame rising off Clements Ferry Road more than a year ago is now a fully operational, four-story, 80,000-square-foot facility.
“The pavilion is performing well,” said Dr. Gene Hong, the chief physician executive for MUSC Physicians and MUSC Health. “We expect volumes to continue to grow as the community learns more about the facility and services offered. We are currently seeing about 2,000 patients a week, and that number will continue to grow as we add more physicians.”
Since its December debut, the pavilion has acquired 34 physicians and health care providers, with additional hires added weekly as the medical center builds toward filling its capacity.
“Our numbers are growing every day,” Hong said.
The facility offers 26 specialties, including primary care, pediatrics, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, neurology, and women’s health. Patients can also access on-site lab services, advanced imaging such as MRI and CT scans, and infusion therapy.
“All services are open and seeing patients. All services for lab, radiology, and infusion are
running,” Hong said.
Hong said the pavilion was designed to function as a one-stop destination for care and to give patients an alternative to having to drive to its MUSC facilities in downtown Charleston or Mount Pleasant.
“We are seeing a number of new patients to MUSC, suggesting that local residents are choosing
to receive care here rather than travel elsewhere,” he said. “Clements Ferry is a community health destination.”
As development continues along Clements Ferry, MUSC leaders say they are evaluating future expansion, including the possibility of adding urgent or walk-in care.
“We want to bring care closer to our patients’ homes,” Hong said. “The best care is local, and MUSC has embraced this statement and invested in our communities to bring our physicians to our patients’ communities.”