MUSC leaders say Clements Ferry health pavilion seeing strong growth



PROVIDED BY MUSC - The MUSC Health Clements Ferry Pavilion, which opened in December, is an 80,000-square-foot medical center off Clements Ferry Road.



PROVIDED BY MUSC - The MUSC pavilion offers 26 specialties, including on-site imaging, lab, and infusion services.



PROVIDED BY MUSC - Inside the pavilion, patients are met with a modern design and Lowcountry artwork throughout the building.