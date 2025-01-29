Music academy sets the stage for rising stars

In a small room on Daniel Island, you might catch the strum of a ukulele, the flair of Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D minor” on piano, or the heartfelt lyrics of a teen’s original song.

At the Daniel Island Music Academy, this is just another day in the life of its talented students. From young beginners to seasoned teens and even adults rediscovering their passion for music, DIMA is helping the community strum all the right notes.

A ministry of the Church of the Holy Spirit on Seven Farms Drive, DIMA is more than a music school — it’s a launchpad for creative expression.

Students can take private lessons in guitar, drums, piano, voice, and more, providing opportunities to discover and develop their unique sound.

DIMA Associate Director Lindsey Heyward highlighted what sets the academy apart from other music schools.

“We allow students to learn the style of music that fits them,” she said. “We have some students working on musical pieces, some trying out for different arts schools in the Lowcountry, and some who are leading worship at Church of the Holy Spirit. It’s not this cookie cutter school like others — our students flourish in what they choose.”

The music school has nurtured some exceptional talent.

Will Hamlin, a senior at Philip Simmons High School, has learned piano and trumpet by ear because he is visually impaired. He performs with the worship team at Church of the Holy Spirit and has even begun composing and recording his own instrumental music.

Eliza Dennis, a Bishop England junior, transitioned from flute to guitar after joining DIMA and now leads Holy Spirit’s youth band. She’s even performed solo sets at events like the Coastal Carolina Fair and helped with substitute teaching and worship leading at the church.

Hattie Chern, an 8-year-old piano prodigy, is already a master of pieces like Bach’s Toccata, while Kienan Toth, a Daniel Island School fifth grader, started with ukulele lessons and has since transitioned to guitar. His hard work paid off with a performance at the Daniel Island School Movie Night in December.

Director Jake Willis credits DIMA’s success to its dedicated instructors who go “above and beyond” for every student.

“In a musical world currently dominated by singer-songwriters like Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan, we love teaching students how to play, sing, and write in the styles of the artists they love,” Willis said. “Our caring team of instructors really wants to make a difference in their students’ lives and view each day as an opportunity to make a positive impact on our students.”

Beyond the classroom, DIMA students regularly show off their skills at local events, from the Daniel Island’s Waterfront Acoustic Series to performances at Credit One Stadium, New Realm Brewery, and the Coastal Carolina Fair. “I think our students love having the freedom to learn the kind of music they love and then sharing it with the community,” Willis said.

As DIMA continues to expand with offerings like band classes and group lessons, its mission remains the same: to bring music to life for students and the community.

If you listen closely, you might just hear the next star of Daniel Island perfecting their craft.