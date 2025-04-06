Musician Parker Sullivan tapped Philip Simmons’ valedictorian

Philip Simmons High School’s Class of 2025 crossed the stage at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, May 30, marking a proud milestone for the 170 graduates.

The Iron Horses are galloping full speed into bright futures as the class earned over $11 million in scholarships, including $10,870,218 in academic awards and $250,000 in athletic scholarships.

The class also includes 13 state academic honor recipients, 19 Palmetto Fellows, 33 Life Scholarship qualifiers, and 92 students eligible for the Hope Scholarship.

Parker Sullivan - Valedictorian

Leading the Philip Simmons High School Class of 2025 is valedictorian Parker Sullivan, who has not only conducted music but also orchestrated an outstanding academic career.

A dedicated musician and leader in the Iron Horse Band, Sullivan earned numerous distinctions, including a superior drum major rating, the Director’s Award, and the Iron Horse Band Service Award.

Sullivan placed six times in the Berkeley County Band, seven times in the Regional Band, and made the All-State Band, becoming the first student in the school’s history to do so.

Outside of music, Sullivan excelled academically as an Advanced Placement Scholar and an AP Scholar with distinction and was also a three-time Trident Tech Dean’s List nominee. He also placed in the Beta Convention French Quiz competitions, earning second and third place finishes in the 11th and 12th grades, respectively.

The 2025 valedictorian leaves his classmates with this message: “Let your passions guide you to whatever goals you wish to achieve. Your only limit is the sky! Remember, there are far more beauties in imperfections than we realize, so don’t be afraid to walk the rocky paths that beat you down and open the scars of your vices. Your dreams and aspirations await you in your halcyon futures.”

Sullivan earned more than $221,000 in scholarships, including awards from Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the College of Charleston, and Furman University.

Sullivan held leadership positions including vice president and then president of the French National Honor Society, Woodwind Section Leader, and Drum Major for the Marching Band during his senior year. He was active in concert band, jazz band, Beta club, National Honor Society, and robotics (2022–2024).

He will attend the Clemson University Honors College and will major in psychology.

Joseph Wright - Salutatorian

When it comes to achieving balance between sports, service, and scholastics, Joseph Wright makes it look easy. As the 2025 salutatorian, Wright has sprinted his way to success.

A decorated cross-country and track runner, Wright is a three-time All-State athlete, seven-time All-Region athlete, a South Carolina High School League Scholar Athlete, and was named Male Athlete of the Year at Philip Simmons.

Wright helped lead the boys’ cross-country team to a state championship and finished as the individual state runner-up. He also contributed to the track and field team’s state title and was part of the championship-winning 4x800 relay.

Not only gifted athletically, Wright has an academic resume to boot.

Wright’s accolades include the Outstanding Achievement in Spanish 3 Honors Award, the Beta Club Leadership Award, and recognition as a junior marshall and a Breakfast of Champions honoree. He is a Palmetto Boys State graduate and was featured as a Thumbs Up Guys Student Athlete of the Week by WCIV-TV, which honors students who excel in academics, athletics, and community achievements.

To his classmates, Wright offers this advice: “Don’t be afraid to try something new. The regret of not trying something and wishing you did is always greater than the regret of trying something and wishing you didn’t. Go out, try new things, and leave the world better than you found it.”

Wright received over $325,000 in scholarships, including awards from Clemson University, Beta Club, the Tripp Williams Memorial, and multiple merit scholarships from other universities.

Wright held several leadership roles: captain of cross-country and track (three years each), Beta club president, Iron Hearts Club president, and an officer in the Ocean Conservation Club. He also served on student council and participated in clubs such as Young Life (as music coordinator), Recycling Club, Fishing Club, Spanish Honor Society, and National Honor Society.

Wright will attend Clemson University Honors College, majoring in biomedical engineering.