From the national anthem to Spotify

The Daniel Island Music Academy has been bringing young musicians together on the island for years now and helping them find their rhythm along the way.

The academy’s mission is to “raise up musicians who bring life into the community with their music.”

Music Academy Director Jake Willis, who is also a worship leader at the Church of the Holy Spirit, shared that the academy got its start in 2023 when he collaborated with the church’s pastor to create an after-school ministry.

The program began modestly, with just a few instructors.

Since then, it has grown into a bustling music community, with around 100 students typically enrolled during the school year.

“Lots of elementary students start on piano or guitar; lots of middle and high school students write songs, prepare cover sets, and play in bands – even some adult students!” Willis said.

The academy isn’t exactly a one-genre operation. Its eight instructors teach everything from country, pop, and rock to worship music, classical piano, and musical theater vocals.

“We hope students will grow to see themselves as lifelong musicians, and that being a musician is a communal experience they get to share by playing with peers, playing for others, and developing a relationship with their instructors,” Willis said.

DIMA graduates are already making their own musical marks around the Lowcountry.

One recent graduate, Eliza Dennis, is beginning her freshman year at the University of South Carolina in its Music Industry Studies program and is already releasing music on Spotify under the name “Eliza Grace.”

If you frequent RiverDogs games, you may recognize another familiar voice: eighth grader Lucy Wilson, who can be spotted – or rather, heard – singing the national anthem.

The academy keeps students busy with performances and special events throughout the year, too. This spring, nine teenagers participated in a songwriting class, working together to write and create songs that they later showcased at the Indigo Reef Brewing songwriters showcase in May.

“Seeing their songs come together and seeing their collaborations bring the best out of each other was a real highlight!” Willis said.

The academy also regularly joins in on community events from the Pumpkin Walk to Christmas concerts at local retirement homes.

“I believe this community loves having a music school right here in town, especially one that really values being involved in the Daniel Island community. We hope to bring joy to the island with our students’ music for many years to come!” Willis said.