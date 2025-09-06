National opioid settlement fund available for nonprofits

Berkeley County has received an installment of $707,968.64 as part of a $26 billion national opioid settlement. The county plans to distribute its portion of funds to local organizations and agencies helping fight the opioid epidemic here at home.

Eligible organizations and nonprofits may apply online now through 4 p.m. on Friday, June 20. Eligible applicants include those organizations and agencies that work directly on the front lines of the opioid epidemic and/or assist in opioid addiction recovery or preventative services. Funding must be used for one or more of the following approved opioid remediation uses:

Naloxone or other FDA-approved drug to reverse opioid overdoses

Medication-assisted treatment distribution and other opioid-related treatment

Pregnant and postpartum women

Expanding treatment for neonatal abstinence syndrome

Expansion of warm handoff programs and recovery services

Treatment for incarcerated population

Prevention programs

Expanding syringe service programs

Evidence-based data collection and research analyzing the effectiveness of the abatement strategies within the state.

While the county is still awaiting approval by the state before distributing the funds, eligible nonprofits are encouraged to now apply for up to $100,000.

The $26 billion national opioid settlement stems from manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies involved in the opioid process. South Carolina is set to receive its settlement share of more than $360 million over the next 18 years. At least 92 percent of these funds will be used to address the opioid crisis across the state. More than $100 million will be disbursed to nonprofits, hospitals, state agencies and other organizations working to help address this epidemic.

The county has received an allotment annually from the settlement since 2022. To date, the county has received and distributed $3,976,012 in total funds.

Provided by Berkeley County Government.