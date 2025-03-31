National Walking Day: Harness the power of being physically active

A walk isn’t just good for your body; it’s a simple, powerful way to care for your mind and soul. Physical activity, like walking, reduces stress, boosts mood, and promotes overall well-being. Yet physical activity levels in the United States continue to decline, a trend threatening both mental and physical health. Less than half of adults and fewer than one in five children in the United States get the recommended amount of physical activity needed for heart health, according to the American Heart Association’s 2025 Heart and Stroke Statistical Update.

National recommendations call for children to get at least one hour of physical activity each day, but the latest statistics show less than 19% of children in the U.S. achieve that target. Meanwhile, less than half of adults get the recommended 150 minutes or more of weekly physical activity.

What’s more, according to data from a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, one in four U.S. adults sits for longer than eight hours each day, which can have negative consequences on physical, and mental health. For decades, the American Heart Association has championed the importance of physical activity in communities across the country through events like National Walking Day on April 2. These tips and information can help you understand how a brisk walk can make a world of difference for heart health and mental clarity.

Benefits of Physical Activity

Staying active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy.

The physical health benefits may be obvious, but research suggests physical activity can also help bring more joy to your life. According to the 2019 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, people who get the recommended amount of physical activity are less likely to experience depression.

Regular physical activity enhances your mood, sharpens your mind, improves sleep, and boosts overall well-being, all while reducing the risk of disease and depression, and increasing both the quality and longevity of life.

How to Be More Physically Active

Exercise as simple as a brisk walk can put a major spring in your step. It can even energize you to finish other tasks at hand, whether it’s cooking or running errands. Give your daily physical activity level a boost with these tips:

Exercising outdoors is a great way to get moving. Spending time outdoors has been shown to reduce stress, promote a sense of belonging and improve mood. It’s even better if you can enjoy the sunshine outside, which can improve mood, boost your immunity, and help you get some vitamin D.

Invite a family member or friend along with you. It’s good for them, it’s good for you and it’s good company all around.

Instead of wondering if you’ll move today, explore how you’ll move. A walk, a dance or a stretch all count.

Getting Pets Involved

Pets are part of your family, and they can help you get healthy together. Pets provide a fun reason to spend more time outside and get the exercise needed to reduce the risk of disease later in life.

Getting moving along with your pet adds more exercise to your routine, which means living longer, reducing risk of dying from heart attack or stroke, reducing risk of diabetes, reducing stress, and even boosting your overall happiness and well-being.

Exercising with your pet can also mean enjoying more socializing. You may find yourself meeting other dog owners in your area on a walk or at the dog park. Learn more about how simple habits like walking can support your overall health at heart.org/movemore.