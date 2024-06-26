Native plant and pollinator presentation at the DI Library

The Daniel Island School and Community Garden will host a special presentation by native garden consultant and Native Plants to the People nursery owner, Sharleen Johnson, at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at the Daniel Island Public Library.

A tour of the Daniel Island School and Community Garden will follow. There will be refreshments, native plant giveaways, and a surprise raffle!

The Daniel Island School and Community Garden also celebrates its upcoming 10th year at the Daniel Island Elementary School.

The DISCG boasts educational beds with lessons taught by the Green Heart Project, a nationally certified monarch butterfly waystation, a fritillary nursery, a hummingbird haven, an herb garden, a cutting garden, and a sensory garden, as well as 16 community garden beds.

The members of the DISCG and the Friends of the Garden, (a group of garden volunteers), plant, tend, and maintain all of the special areas of the garden.