Navigating social media in 2025

As social media evolves, platforms are adapting to changing user behavior, technological advancements, and market demands.

And TikTok users are in limbo as they await a court decision as to whether the app’s congressional ban will go into effect on Jan. 19.

From the rise of artificial intelligence, or AI, to shifts in content preferences, 2025 offers both opportunities and challenges for creators and brands.

Daniel Island-based influencer Colin Reich, a lifestyle coach and fitness content creator with 108,000 Instagram followers, shares his insights on what’s ahead.

Short-form video reigns supreme

Short-form video continues to dominate platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram and Facebook Reels. A HubSpot report shows more than half of marketers plan to increase investment in this content type throughout 2025.

“There’s pressure to produce more video content, as it’s where algorithms are prioritizing attention,” Reich said. “Reels allow me to connect through visual stories and engage my audience with tools like polls and direct messages. Each post has the potential to reach millions and generate new clients. It’s the best lead generation out there.”

However, long-form content is quietly resurfacing. TikTok’s recent expansion to 30-minute videos suggests a growing appetite for deeper storytelling.

AI: The new frontier

Artificial intelligence is transforming social media management, from automating tasks like editing to tracking analytics. Yet, audiences – especially older generations – remain cautious of AI-generated content. A 2024 Hootsuite survey found 62% of consumers distrust posts created by AI.

“Staying adaptable is key,” Reich noted. “I experiment with AI tools to streamline tasks while keeping my videos authentic rather than forced. Testing new formats keeps my content fresh, and if something clicks with my audience, I integrate it more permanently.”

Social media as search engines

Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are emerging as alternatives to traditional search engines for everything from recipes to recommendations. Reich emphasizes optimizing posts for discoverability to ensure his content appears in search results.

“Everyone works out and eats food. Relatable, personal stories tend to perform best,” he said. “Audiences love tips they can implement in their busy lives, especially if they feel personal or motivational. They prefer realness over perfection. They’re likely looking for more behind-the-scenes content, tips, or community-driven challenges.”

The shift to authenticity

Authenticity remains the cornerstone of successful content. Brands are increasingly leaning on user-generated content and personalized messaging to build trust and engagement.

“I approach trends with a filter: ‘Does this align with my brand values or resonate with my audience?’ If yes, I’ll adapt the trend in a way that feels authentic to my style, often infusing humor or tying it back to fitness and lifestyle themes,” Reich said.

What’s next: VR and social commerce

Advancements in virtual reality, or VR, and social commerce are set to reshape how users interact with platforms. Immersive VR tools and seamless in-app shopping continue to bridge the gap between browsing and purchasing, offering more opportunities for brands and creators.

What performs well in 2025?

According to a Forbes 2025 predictions report, content that educates, entertains, or inspires will continue to perform well. Experimenting with bold, creative ideas – especially those that break traditional norms – can yield impressive results.

“The key is not to chase every trend but to use them as a tool to enhance my personal brand,” Reich said. “Authenticity always wins over gimmicks.”