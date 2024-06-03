Navigation 101: Know the rules of the water

Back when this writer was young, Charleston’s waterways were uncrowded, and most boats did not have navigational equipment.

They required navigation lights if they were operating at night, but lights and life preservers were about all they carried.





The vessels that fished offshore had magnetic compasses, navigational charts, and depth finders as well. Long Range Navigation (LORAN-C), the predecessor to today’s GPS navigation systems, and GPS, weren’t common until the late 1970s.

Before LORAN-C and GPS, some offshore fishermen carried Radio Direction Finder (RDF) radios. One could tune in Charleston’s WTMA on the AM radio and turn an antenna with a directional sight that was mounted atop the radio. When the music stopped the antenna was giving a bearing to the radio station antenna.

On many occasions, crews were thankful to just see land at the end of the day and came inshore via Dewees Inlet or Stono Inlet if they had miscalculated Charleston Harbor’s location.

There was even a volunteer radio group started by Waring Hills, the legendary “Creek Man” of Isle of Palms. Boats headed to sea for the day would call “East Cooper React” by radio and give a description of the boat, planned compass heading and fishing depth, number of fishermen and an estimated return time. If they didn’t return, help would soon be on the way.

And boaters operating inshore had to understand markers, buoys, ranges, and the rules of the road, too.

The Intracoastal Waterway and channels through Charleston Harbor are full of vessels today.

They are large and small, fast and slow, powered and sail. And much like navigating I-526 on a busy afternoon, the folks that don’t know or don’t abide by the rules create danger for everyone.

The harbor can be especially chaotic in the pre-dawn hours as fishermen, commercial vessels, ships, tugs, and recreational users all try to deconflict paths with only lights and, in some cases, radar to avoid collisions. And some things like lengthy towing cables, jetty rocks, or potentially huge boat and ship wakes are invisible.

According to the South Carolina Depart of Natural Resources (DNR) our state has averaged about 127 reported boating accidents and 19 fatalities per year over the last decade.

Many more accidents likely go unreported.

Those may not sound like large numbers compared to automobile accidents and fatalities, but there are so many fewer boaters than drivers, going so much slower, and without any need to be near to each other that it seems like there should hardly ever be boating fatalities.

As of last year, anyone born after July 1, 2007, must pass an approved boater safety course before operating a boat in South Carolina waters. Hopefully, more education will help minimize the number of accidents.

TEST YOUR NAVIGATIONAL SAVVY

Let’s say you have taken some out-of-town guests to the Isle of Palms for dinner at the Islander 71 restaurant. Upon returning to your boat after dinner, your navigation system isn’t working. This could be caused by anything from a rusty cable on your unit to a ransomware attack on our GPS satellites. The latter would affect phones as well, and few people could use a phone to navigate the harbor anyway.

Could you safely return to Daniel Island? It’s after sunset, so your journey will be in the dark. Before answering, consider the following.

Does your boat have the required navigation lights and signaling equipment?

Do you know what color markers and buoys to keep on which side of your vessel to stay in the channel?

The nautical world is full of mnemonics to help one recall such information. “Red, right, returning” means that when headed inshore or up-river, one should keep red markers, lights, and buoys to his right and green ones to his left. Red markers always go to the inland side of the channel in the ICW, regardless of whether one is heading north or south, so keep the red markers to your right heading from IOP towards the harbor.

Is your boat equipped with a spotlight?

Not all of the channel markers are lit, but they are reflective. A small flashlight or cellphone will be virtually useless unless looking for something inside the boat.

Without a good spotlight, you likely won’t see some of the markers, or that paddleboard which fell off someone’s dock. It will also illuminate several “no wake” signs along the way. If you don’t see those, the next lights you see might be behind you and flashing blue!

And finally, treat the spotlight like a car’s high beams. Shining it directly at another boat may temporarily blind the operator.

As you enter the harbor, there are ships, power boats, sailboats, shrimp trawlers, tugs pulling barges and one couple who stayed at Shem Creek late and are now trying to cross the harbor at night in a canoe. Unless everyone knows the right of way rules, this harbor crossing could end disastrously.

NAVIGATION LIGHT BASICS

A boater approaching from your starboard side (right side) will see your green light, so he has the right of way. One approaching from your port side (left side) will see your red light and must give way to you.

If you are getting closer to a white light but don’t see any green or red, you are probably overtaking another vessel. It has the right of way, and you must go around it.

There are many exceptions to these rules.

Exceptions generally depend on the types of vessels involved, and this is best determined in darkness by the masthead lights, or the lights atop the vessel. And as for the canoe, while vessel operators are responsible for their wakes, these paddlers will need some serious good luck to survive.

Ready for more mnemonics? Consider these masthead light configurations. “White over red, pilot ahead” indicates a pilot boat which could potentially be large, moving quickly and creating a significant wake.

“Red over green, sailing machine” indicates a sailboat. Sailboats, while under sail, have the right of way regardless of which side they are approached from.

“Red over white, fishing at night” means a boat is fishing. Beware of possible lines or nets.

Ships, by nature, have restricted mobility. They cannot turn, speed up or slow down quickly and they must stay in the channel. They have the right of way and should be given adequate clearance. Five short blasts on a ship’s horn is an indication that someone needs to move – and quickly.

DO YOU KNOW WHAT A RANGE IS?

You will pass four ranges heading to the Daniel Island Waterfront or six on the way to the Beresford Creek boat landing.

While red and green channel markers define the outside edges of deep water, a range defines the centerline of the channel.

These may be vertically striped panels with lights, panels without lights or even lights alone.

The rear (and taller) light or marker is lined up with the closer (and shorter) one to stay centered in deep water.

Their height, colors, and flashing periods are depicted on navigational charts.

The DNR, the United States Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary all have much more information available online as well as links to safe boater courses.

This article in no way serves as a boating course. But any boater who found some of this information unfamiliar might want to take a course to freshen up his or her skills.

Be safe out there, and remember the Coast Guard motto, “Semper Paratus.” Always ready.