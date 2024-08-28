Neighborhood Hero

On Mondays and Tuesdays in the Peninsula neighborhood, nine-year-old Lincoln Dixon can be spotted making his rounds for garbage day.

Lincoln, who has ADHD and autism, started helping his neighbors this summer by bringing their trash cans to the curb and returning them once they’ve been emptied – a task he takes great pride in.

According to his mother, Andria, Lincoln’s fascination with garbage trucks began at a young age.

“Lincoln loves people and is very social. He also loves garbage trucks,” she said. “When he was younger, I would walk around the neighborhood with him when the garbage truck came, and we would just follow and watch them work.”

As Lincoln grew, so did his enthusiasm and sense of responsibility. “He started pulling out our trash mostly on his own a couple of years ago, and earlier this year, he began taking a few close neighbors’ trash cans back to their houses after the garbage was emptied.”

This summer, Lincoln began taking out and bringing back as many neighbors’ trash cans as he could before his parents made him come home for dinner. His dedication has not gone unnoticed, and his family has even given him the nickname “Quality Control.” If a trash can is missed, Lincoln ensures the bulk trash truck comes back to get it.

“He has saved several neighbors from having to call the city to get the truck back,” Dixon noted with pride.

“It’s heartwarming seeing his joy in doing something he really loves and how much he enjoys helping others,” Dixon said. “At first, he started doing this because it made him happy, but when people started complimenting and thanking him, he realized it was also helping people, which made it even more special for him.”

Lincoln’s helpfulness has touched the hearts of many Peninsula residents, who have shown their appreciation through letters, money, and candy.

One of his neighbors, Chelsea Messer, was especially moved by his thoughtful gesture while her husband was away on a week-long trip.

“I have three kids, two of them being 17-month-old twins,” Messer said. “It was a really rough few days, and the last thing I wanted to do was take the trash out. When I looked out the window and saw Lincoln had already brought mine out, I cried. It was the smallest gesture that meant so much to me.”

Shea Gibson, another Peninsula resident, added, “Lincoln is autistic, and so is my son, so I want to encourage these special kids to do what they love – helping people. Lincoln is truly a hit in our neighborhood, and we appreciate him doing this service for us.”

Praised on the Peninsula’s Facebook page as a “neighborhood hero,” Lincoln can be spotted out every garbage day wearing his favorite shirt that reads: “I wonder if garbage trucks think about me too.”