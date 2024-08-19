The Nell is back

After a short end-of-summer break the Nell bus is back at Guggenheim Terrace on Fridays.

Lowcountry Street Grocery will be bringing its farmer's market on wheels each week, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., next to CVS.

The Lowcountry Street Grocery is a one-stop shop with over 90 local vendors participating on their bus. The LSG team works hard to take the burden of coming out to a farmer’s market off the farmers and vendors so that they can dedicate more time to their produce/product.

Some of the vendors you will find include Vertical Roots, Tiller Baking Co. Breads, Rio Bertolini Pasta, Counter Cave Cheeses, One Love Kombucha, Sara Gail Elderberry Syrup, Annie O’s Granola, Spade & Clover, Feast & Flora Flowers, Raw Milk, Mitla Tortillaria, Wishbone Heritage Pasture Raised Meats and Eggs and so much more!

For updates on the Friday markets, check the Daniel Island POA website, or check its Instagram (@danielislandpoa) and Facebook (@danielislandpropertyownersassociation) stories.