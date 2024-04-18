NEW BERESFORD CREEK BRIDGE TO OPEN IN 50 DAYS, CITY SAYS

Charleston city officials today (April 18) said it would be 50 more days before traffic resumes across the Beresford Creek Bridge along the Daniel Island Drive corridor. They project a June 7 open date.

The Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project began in August, 2023, shutting down the road connecting St. Thomas Island Drive to Daniel Island Drive.

The project reduced access to Daniel Island to only the on-and-off ramps from I-526 East and West.

Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg, who represents the Daniel Island area, posted on social media, "I know this isn't ideal but despite a couple of challenging setbacks, we're still going to open very close to when we projected back in August."

Construction work on the bridge began August 15, 2023, with city officials at that time expecting the project to finish in nine months, which would have put a target date of completion around mid-May, 2024. The city noted in a press release that the delay was caused by "unforeseen embankment stabilization requirements on both sides of the bridge."

As the project moved forward, officials had announced and hoped completion would be sometime in April. With today's announcement, the target date for reopening of the bridge is now June 7.

(Photo of the bridge project taken April 17, 2024)