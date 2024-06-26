New Berkeley County heliport opens on Daniel Island

The Berkeley County government opened a new designated heliport on Daniel Island last week.

Located near the off-ramp from I-526 and Seven Farms Drive, Berkeley County officials said in a press release that the heliport is critical for airlifting patients experiencing a medical emergency, such as a stroke or other trauma event.

Officials said the need for the heliport stems from incidents that may prevent typical ambulatory response to and from an emergency site, such as high traffic congestion or a shutdown of the Wando or Don Holt Bridges, which could slow or even prevent a typical ambulatory response to or from an emergency site.

The release noted the heliport is located within seven minutes or less of flight time from all area hospitals, including: a seven-minute flight from Trident Medical Center in North Charleston; four minutes to downtown Charleston’s MUSC Trauma Center, MUSC Children’s Hospital, and Roper Hospital; three minutes from Roper Hospital in Mount Pleasant; and two minutes from East Cooper Medical in Mt. Pleasant.

“It is incredibly comforting to know that this unit can be activated and to Daniel Island from its base in three to five minutes,” said Josh Whitley, Berkeley County Council, District 2 councilman, in a statement.

“The helicopter can literally get the call while the ambulance is at the scene and be waiting on the ambulance at the pad in a minimal and effective response time. I hope we never need the pad, but I am grateful we have it.”

Whitley initiated the project after several bridge closure incidents and concerns from citizens about response times due to the closures.

According to the county’s press release, the total cost of the heliport project was $55,480. Funds stemmed from Berkeley County’s Economic Development Fund ($50,000) and the Accommodations Fee Fund ($5,480).

Berkeley County Emergency Medical Services Chief Michael Shirey stressed that emergency response time can mean the difference between life and death.

“Having a faster and guaranteed way to transport critical care patients off the island is further proof that Emergency Medical Services in Berkeley County is meeting the needs of our growing population,” Shirey said in the release.

The heliport will be utilized by Meducare’s dual-engine EC-145 helicopter, considered one of the biggest helicopters in civilian helicopter emergency medical services. The aircraft size allows the Meducare team to transport multiple patients and specialty equipment as needed.

Meducare teams are staffed 24/7 with critical care teams specializing in care for all ages, from neonatal and pediatric patients to adult patients.

The county council also allocated funding for two additional helipads in the county and will work with emergency responders to determine the future locations.

Compiled by Suzanne Detar