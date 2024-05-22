New boutique hotel and steakhouse planned for Daniel Island

A new luxury boutique hotel and steakhouse are slated to come to Daniel Island, but developers said a timeline for construction and opening would depend on permitting and could be a few years away.

Troy Barber, owner of developer King and Society Construction, dug into the details and design of the project at a recent Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting.

The Bellinger Hotel will be located on the banks of Beresford Creek at 1995 Daniel Island Drive, across the street from the Nowell Creek Village development, which is currently under construction at the site of the former Blackbaud soccer stadium.

Barber said the project will feature a total of 38 hotel units, including four guest houses, two cottages, two cabanas, and a total of 50 parking spaces, and will be constructed on 1.5 acres.

“We felt that Daniel Island had a need, not for a large-scale hotel, but a smaller boutique-style hotel with a restaurant that had waterfront accommodations,” he said.

Each guest house will include a porch and overlook both Beresford and Nowell creeks. Docks will be installed on either side of the parcel in hopes that guests can charter boats or use it for paddleboarding and kayaking, Barber said.

“Our thought is to have the hotel rooms feel as if you were staying in a Daniel Island resident’s guest house,” Barber said.

King and Society acquired the parcel for $1.25 million in 2019 and named the hotel after the Bellinger family, who owned much of the surrounding land in the 1700s.

Barber said King and Society is exploring plans to build a boardwalk that will surround a circular drive in the middle of the connecting hotel and restaurant.

The restaurant, Two Creeks Grill, will be billed as a steakhouse and will be managed by the Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which currently operates The Kingstide restaurant and The DIME at the Daniel Island waterfront.

The restaurant will include a wine cellar, an open kitchen, a casual bar area, and an outdoor patio for seating. The building will also have banquet and event spaces.

“It’s not going to be a heavy, traditional oak-type steakhouse,” Barber said. “This will have some lighter air to it and have a more casual feel. You won’t feel like you need to have a nice coat on to fit in here.”

Barber said the steakhouse won’t be exclusive to hotel guests. “It will be open to the public, and we’re counting on Daniel Island residents to make it work.”

He said customers will have the opportunity to use valet parking for both cars and golf carts, and said he doesn’t imagine the location to be a “loud, all-night party” space.

Requests for final approvals for The Bellinger and Two Creeks Grill are about two months away, and Barber said it may take up to eight months afterward to submit permits to the Charleston Technical Review Committee.

“Then it’s probably an 18-month project after that, so we’re looking well into the future at this point in time,” Barber added.