New Clements Ferry furniture store features functionality and sustainability

Tired of driving over the bridge in search of high quality furniture? Avoid traffic and visit Luonto Furniture along Clements Ferry Road for high-quality, designer furniture.

Pentti Viitala founded Luonto Furniture in 1964, starting by reupholstering and selling sofas door to door in a small Finnish town. The company became a family affair, and by the 1990s, expanded globally.

The Luonto showroom, open since November 2024, specifically chose the Charleston area as its first U.S. location because of the growing residential community and its accessibility for customers.

“The Clements Ferry corridor represents an exciting opportunity to be part of a developing neighborhood while still being centrally located to serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, and other surrounding communities,” brand and marketing manager Justin Kaufman said.

Luonto focuses on functionality, quality, and convenience. Sofas can transform in seconds to comfortable sleepers. One couch even turns into a bunk bed!

“As a factory showroom, we offer a unique experience that goes beyond traditional furniture retail. Our expertise in space-saving, functional furniture sets us apart,” Kaufman said. “This means customers don’t have to choose between waiting months for custom furniture or settling for mass-produced alternatives. Sofas and sleeper sofas are built for real life, offering space-saving solutions without sacrificing comfort or style.”

Kaufman said his favorite part of business is seeing customers discover how functional and sustainable Luonto furniture can be.

“Many people are surprised by how effortlessly a modern sofa can convert into a spacious, comfortable bed or how modular seating can adapt to different spaces,” he said. “Helping people find smart, space-saving solutions that improve their homes is incredibly rewarding. We specialize in modular seating, innovative sleeper mechanisms, and high-quality materials that are built for everyday use.”

Mary Kate Hampton values the versatility of her modular Luonto furniture, which is ideal for hosting overnight guests.

“We have a few pieces from them, and they’re used a lot,” she said. “They’re great for seating and for sleeping spaces for guests and kids’ friends. I like their sustainability and quality approach, too.”

Sales and marketing manager Paige Bishop loves the hundreds of options available to bring clients’ unique styles to life.

“One of the things I love about Luonto Furniture is how you can fully customize your sofa,” she said. “It’s a complete design experience. You get a piece that fits your style and works perfectly for your space.”

Luonto Furniture is located at 104 Jessen Lane and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit luonto.com.