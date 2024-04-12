New DICA board members to guide 2025 initiatives

The Daniel Island Community Association welcomed three directors to its board following a recent election.

Andrea Sullivan, a returning director, is joined by newcomers Lou Valente and Mark Palchak. These three will begin their two-year terms on Jan. 1, 2025, succeeding retiring board members Bill Goff and Dave Campopiano.

DICA, which represents the homes on the south side of the island, works in collaboration with the Daniel Island Property Owners Association. The 100% resident-controlled board manages the community’s amenities, common areas, and strategic initiatives.

Sullivan brings experience from her prior term on the DICA board. She has also served as the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association president and was appointed by Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg to serve on the 2023-2024 Charleston Neighborhood Commission. With a background in public education and real estate, Sullivan aims to use her knowledge to improve policies and support the community.

“I’m most excited about continuing as a DICA representative on the Daniel Island Community Fund/Foundation Board,” Sullivan said. “I look forward to supporting philanthropic contributions and hope to get the word out to residents who can support initiatives like the Blessing Box Drive and HALOS Angel Tree Holiday Drive.”

Mark Palchak, a CEO and co-founder of multiple businesses, brings leadership experience and a passion for civic engagement. Since moving to Daniel Island with his family, he has been committed to ensuring the community remains a top-tier place to live.

“I hope to collaborate with the current DICA board and POA to continue their legacy of prudent financial management while maintaining an outstanding living environment for our households,” Palchak said. “In the short run, I’ll focus on learning DICA’s history and goals. In the long run, I’d hope to refine the community’s vision to stay the best town in the country.”

Lou Valente, with extensive experience in environmental restoration and strategic planning, brings expertise in managing both public and private sector projects. Having held leadership roles in New Jersey’s state parks and urban restoration initiatives, he is committed to promoting sustainability and the long-term well-being of the island.

“Keeping Daniel Island the place we all love requires effort and resources,” Valente said. “I look forward to working with our experienced DICA board to maintain and enhance the safe, friendly, wonderful community we call home.”

DICA President Greg Turner highlighted the board’s accomplishments in 2024, including new pickleball and bocce courts, pool snack shops, and the first-ever strategic plan for DICA.

“For 2025, we’re working on saltwater conversions for the Piece and Scott pools, redoing the bathrooms at Pierce Pool, and updating our reserve plan,” Turner said. “We currently stand at 110% of reserve requirements, which is a very strong – balance.”

Turner expressed gratitude to outgoing members Bill Goff and Dave Campopiano for their dedicated service to the community and expressed his excitement for the 2025 board.

“Our new board members will bring new eyes to the work that DICA has done and is planning to bring.”