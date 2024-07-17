New doctor on Daniel Island focuses on tired eyes

Often our eyes are the first thing people notice. To care for our delicate eye area, in December 2023, Dr. Rakesh M. Patel, board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon, opened Charleston Oculofacial Plastic Surgery.

The office specializes in rejuvenation of the eyes and surrounding structures.

Dr. Patel received his bachelor’s at Duke University, then attended medical school at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. After graduating, he completed a one-year internship in Brooklyn followed by a three-year residency program in the Bronx.

Once he completed his residency he did a two-year subspecialty training in eyelid plastic surgery. Dr. Patel worked in Columbia, S.C. for nearly 10 years before opening his practice in the Lowcountry.

He is a member of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), one of only 750 surgeons worldwide. Dr. Patel says he strives for natural results to give patients a more youthful version of themselves.

“Many patients complain of their eyes looking tired when they truly feel great inside. At Charleston Oculofacial Plastic Surgery, our goal is to help you achieve a natural, refreshed aesthetic taking years off your appearance without looking overdone. In addition to cosmetic treatments, we also treat various functional problems of the eyelids, tear ducts, and orbit.”

Often people think oculofacial surgery is risky. With all surgeries there can be potential risks, but Charleston Oculofacial Plastic Surgery prioritizes safety with their skill to deliver life-changing results for functional or aesthetic concerns.

Dr. Patel says Charleston Oculofacial Plastic Surgery was designed to be a relaxed setting where patients can freely discuss their concerns and desired outcomes. He believes this helps develop a customized treatment plan to achieve the client’s goals.

“From the initial consultation forward, we promise to ensure you understand the potential causes of your condition, the various treatment options available both surgical and nonsurgical, the recommended treatment, and what to expect after treatment. At Charleston Oculofacial Plastic Surgery, we believe in the patient and the provider working together as a team to achieve your desired result.”

When it comes to plastic surgery procedures, many patients prefer to stay anonymous. Dr. Patel is very protective of patients’ privacy. But a quick internet search of their website (g.co/kgs/dXxvFJm) and social media pages gives interested patients a snapshot of satisfied surgery clients.

Dr. Patel is excited to work in the Lowcountry, especially with Daniel Island residents. During his time in Columbia, he often visited his brother, Dr. Shailesh Patel, and sister-in-law, Mosmi Naik-Patel, owner of Lifestory Events and Interiors on Daniel Island. He fell in love with the friendly neighborhood vibe of Daniel Island and “the beauty of the idyllic oasis.” Dr. Patel also spent time on Daniel Island during his time at MUSC.

For more information, go to charleston oculofacial.com.