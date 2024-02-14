New Girl Scout troop forms at Philip Simmons Elementary

Girl Scout season has officially commenced, but it isn’t all about the cookies.

Students at Philip Simmons Elementary (PSE) are making new friends, saying no to bullies, and protecting the environment as part of their duties in the school’s new Girl Scout troop.

Spearheaded by Krystal Leonhardt, the community engagement specialist for Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, the troop at PSE is a comeback for Troop 3326, which had previously operated in the Clements Ferry area.

Leonhardt, who serves as the recruiter for the organization, identified the necessity for a Girl Scout revival.

“I noticed the need of a Girl Scout troop in the Daniel Island area and reached out to the principal, Michael Huff, about what we could do. I was so excited when he told me that there used to be a troop there and he would love for us to start up again.”

In December, the school held informational meetings about restarting the group. Fifteen girls attended the meeting, with six showing interest to get registered. These initial gatherings paved the way for the troop’s inaugural meeting in January, when the girls were able to look at the new Girl Scouts of the USA badges and choose a service project.

“After some brainstorming, the girls decided they wanted to do something in their school courtyard to make it better,” Leonhardt said. “They decided they want to build various birdhouses.”

During their last meeting on Feb. 6, the troop began the planning and construction stages of their individual birdhouses.

In addition to hands-on projects, Leonhardt said PSE troop members will immerse themselves in Girl Scout traditions, songs, and the ethos encapsulated in the Girl Scout Promise and Law to foster personal growth and apply the principles into their everyday life.

As the troop awaits official leadership, they will not yet be selling cookies. Leonhardt emphasized the urgent need for adult volunteers to assume leadership roles within the troop. At least two adult volunteers are required to make it an official troop.

“My hope is that by next cookie season, they will be in full force!” Leonhardt said. “Cookies can do so much for the girls and the troop. They can use these funds for community service projects, troop supplies, field trips, or fun trips and lots more. But the real reason and benefit from cookies is what the girls learn from it. They learn marketing, money management, business ethics, social skills, confidence and so much more.”

“Extracurricular activities like Girl Scouts play a vital role in shaping well-rounded individuals, fostering leadership, teamwork, and community engagement,” Huff said.

“This troop is just getting started and I can see the love they have for their community and their school,” Leonhardt said. “They are going to do so much in the future and they have great support.”