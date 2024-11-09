New little library opens door to books at St. James AME Church

Take a book, leave a book. That’s the motto of Daniel Island’s newest little library, recently installed in front of St. James AME Church on Thomas Island.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Daniel Island Library, the project aims to provide an accessible, free resource for book lovers of all ages.

Little libraries are small, publicly accessible book exchange boxes that operate on a “take one, give one” principle. Designed to encourage reading and making books available to all, the new little library is one of a few around Daniel Island, but organizers say this one stands out with a special purpose.

“Before the pandemic, the Friends of the Daniel Island Library Committee was researching ways to encourage children to become lifetime readers, which in turn would help them in school and in the future,” Friends co-chair Suanne Trimmer said. “The data revealed three influencing factors: access to books, book ownership, and books in homes that could be read together by children and adults.”

With these insights, the committee proposed placing a little library in front of the century-old church on Thomas Island to enhance book access for those not able to travel to the Daniel Island Library.

“Placing the new little library next to the Blessing Box in front of the St. James AME Church made sense,” Trimmer noted. “It allows the community there to not only feed their bodies, but also their minds.”

Installed on Aug. 27, the little library was quickly stocked with a selection of children’s and adult books, thanks to contributions from the Daniel Island Library.

“We were thrilled to see that just as the project was completed, a child from the neighborhood came over to see what we were doing. When we encouraged them to look in the little library, they chose two books to take home,” Trimmer recalled.

In the short time the little library has been available, residents have already been pouring in their donations. New to the island, Katie Ross said, “The second I saw the new little library, I grabbed an old stack of books sitting in my house and drove over to drop it off. One person’s pile of untouched books is another person’s treasure!”

Mary Nemeth, a longtime Daniel Island resident, also praised the project. “My son and his friends built the Blessing Box during COVID-19, located next to the new little library, and it’s a very used food source. I feel that the library will be just as beneficial. Plus, it makes reading fun! You never know what book you’ll find.”

Grateful to see the project come to life, Trimmer said, “We’re thankful for the church’s cooperation in our outreach. With help from committee member Steve Carioti, his friend Chris Kerdock, who is a carpenter, and a Daniel Island Community Fund grant, the little library became a reality.”