New management at Berkeley County Airport starting July 1

The Charleston Regional Aviation Authority, formerly Charleston County Aviation Authority, takes over management and operations at the Berkeley County Airport starting July 1.

Located at 616 Whitesville Road in Moncks Corner, the change for the airport follows Berkeley County Council approval of a lease agreement with the Charleston authority.

According to the agreement, Berkeley County will lease the 236-acre site to the Charleston Regional Aviation Authority and all Berkeley County Airport employees will transition to employment with the Charleston Regional Aviation Authority.

“On behalf of county council and county leadership, we are excited about this agreement and the future of the Berkeley County Airport," said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb in a press release. "Our dedicated staff will be joining a team of experts who offer resources and opportunities that should bring significant lasting improvements.”