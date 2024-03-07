New medical offices open for DI, Cainhoy

For years, the Daniel Island area has been home to established medical offices that have provided residents with hyperlocal care without adding the stress of traffic or having to cross the Ravenel, Wando, or Don Holt bridges.

Providers like Dr. Lucy Davis of Palmetto Primary Care Physicians, Dr. Melissa Hunter, and the staff at Daniel Island Dermatology have been constants in the community.

As the population grows, the need for more amenities and medical services continues to increase.

On June 3, MUSC Children’s Health-Daniel Island opened. Located a block from The Waterfront condominium complex at 109 River Landing Drive, Suite 100-A, MUSC Children’s Health provides primary care for newborns up to patients 22 years of age. They offer in-person, online appointments, and video visits.

Pediatric primary care services offered at the Daniel Island office include well-child visits, sports physicals, sick care, immunizations, developmental screenings, psychosocial services, parent counseling, and more.

The office is home to Dr. Jenny Nordby, a board-certified general pediatrician. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in biology from Cornell University and her doctorate in medicine from the State University of New York at Buffalo, where she graduated cum laude.

After completing her residency training in pediatrics at the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and serving as chief resident, Dr. Nordby worked as a general pediatrician in the Charleston area for 16 years.

As a long-time resident of the island, Dr. Nordby is excited about treating the children of Daniel Island, Cainhoy, and surrounding areas.

“I raised my two sons on Daniel Island, so I know first-hand the lifestyle our island offers and how close-knit our community is,” she said. “When describing the virtues of Daniel Island, I used to state that my family and I lived a mere bicycle ride from my children’s school and the places of their extracurricular activities, the public library, the park, the waterfront, my doctors’ and dentist’s offices, and even the grocery store.

“To add ‘my workplace’ to that list is the icing on the cake!”

Dr. Nordby knows the importance of having accessible health care for children in the area, especially as the population continues to expand.

“Accessing convenient, quality pediatric primary care is a challenge Daniel Island residents have been facing for several years. Daniel Island is a growing, thriving community with many young families. Prior to our office’s opening, accessing pediatric care required travel over a bridge. Furthermore, many practices in nearby Mount Pleasant are closed to new patients who aren’t newborns.”

Currently, MUSC Children’s Health-Daniel Island is operating under summer hours. Patient appointments are available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This fall, Dr. Ashley Perdue will be joining the practice. Starting in September, providers will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for patient appointments.

Residents can find out more about the practice by visiting musc.co/dipeds or calling the office directly at 843-985-3180.

The mission of High Tide Internal Medicine Daniel Island is to serve the community’s needs by making it as easy as possible to get medical care close by when needed.

The clinic offers comprehensive primary care for adults of all ages. For injuries or sick patients, same-day and next-day appointments are available.

The practice also treats patients with chronic conditions, like diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure), high cholesterol, allergies, and cardiac conditions. They also offer well-care services like annual physicals and immunizations and can treat minor skin conditions, along with minor surgical care.

The facility is serviced by Dr. Jerry Back and physician’s assistant Stephen Hamm. Both are specialists in internal medicine. Dr. Back has over 35 years of clinical experience.

“I am the only MD in South Carolina certified in IM (internal medicine), HTM (health care technology management), and cholesterol management. We are considered a resource for PTs and doctors in the Lowcountry.”

Among his accolades, Dr. Back has been awarded the honor of writing board-certification questions for over 10 years. He’s also worked part-time for the Centers for Disease Control for three years and has decades of experience training medical students and residents.

Dr. Back and his family have been long-time residents of Daniel Island, and he said he’s grateful to practice medicine here.

“I have lived on DI for more than 15 years. We are thrilled to be working with our neighbors. I would like to thank DI for allowing me to be an established part of the medical community,” he said. “We try to treat all patients as if they were family.”

The office is located at 880 Island Park Drive, Suite 220. High Tide Internal Medicine is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, call 843-380-9330.