New neighbors, new flavors, new roads coming to Point Hope

Keeping up with everything happening at Point Hope is becoming a full-time job. Between new homes, businesses, and projects in the works, the next few years will bring plenty of changes.

The next wave of neighborhoods

Point Hope's first two neighborhoods, First Light and Hopewell, continue to expand south of Clements Ferry Road, with homes from David Weekley Homes, Pulte Homes, and Toll Brothers.

The final phase of First Light is underway, with sales expected to begin this fall. Hopewell's next phase is anticipated in 2028, and potential waterfront opportunities are currently being explored.

North of Clements Ferry, Ashton Woods is planning 110 luxury townhomes at The Towns, expected to hit the market in mid-2027, and approximately 350 single-family homes in a neighborhood called Calais Hill, anticipated in mid-2028. Quail Ridge is another new neighborhood that will bring 350 single-family homes from John Wieland Homes, with sales expected in mid-2027.

Del Webb Point Hope has approximately 70 occupied homes of 757 planned. Its sales center is expected to open this fall, followed by its main amenity center in 2027.

The Berry Company's Restore II will bring 778 homes across 92 acres, including single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, and senior living options. Construction could begin in 2027.

Lifestyle Communities is developing LC Point Hope, a 450-unit apartment and townhome community with commercial space, while Woodfield Partners' Brooking Square is already leasing residences.

Other projects in planning include the proposed 250-unit Capstone Cottages development, which will be a rental community.

Julie Dombrowski, communications director for Point Hope Partners, said some future neighborhoods will feature elevated homes with parking underneath, following the community's coastal contemporary style.

More on the menu

Point Hope has more than 35 businesses and services, with more on the way.

Greek restaurant Philosophia just opened on Oct. 14, with Hachiya Ramen expected to open this fall.

Penny's Pawlour & Bowtique, The UPS Store, and Kilwins Ice Cream are expected in early 2027, followed by Bon Secours Mercy Health in the second quarter.

Brooking Square has identified Allstate Insurance and Wando Veterinary Hospital among its first commercial tenants.

LC Point Hope plans to introduce The Goat restaurant and bar, Morning Ritual Coffee, and CODE Wellness in early 2028.

Dombrowski explained that Point Hope Partners doesn't select tenants. Commercial developers purchase land and lease space based on demand. The businesses serve “not only Point Hope residents, but also residents along the entire Cainhoy peninsula, an area that has long been underserved,” she said.

The road ahead

Point Hope Partners is working with the City of Charleston to connect Cainhoy Road, Jack Primus Road, and Point Hope Parkway North. The proposals have not yet entered the city's review process, and no construction timeline has been announced.

“Thoughtfully planned, coordinated infrastructure like this would not occur if the landowners had not been willing to invest in it and had instead proceeded with selling off smaller parcels of land with no infrastructure,” Dombrowski said.

Over the next two to three years, residents can expect more trails, continued Waterline development, and new neighborhoods north of Clements Ferry.