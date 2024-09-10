New pickleball courts ready for play at the Crow’s Nest in Edgefield Park

Pickleball fever is growing on Daniel Island as new, freshly-painted pickleball courts await players at Edgefield Park by the Crow’s Nest pool on Oak Leaf Street.

The Daniel Island Community Association and the DI Property Owners’ Association announced the opening of the fenced-in courts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 2.

“Come enjoy your new pickleball courts and make the most of this community amenity,” said Tony Elder, the POA’s director of operations.

Pickleball, a mix between tennis and ping pong, can be played with up to four racketed players per court. Elder said the courts are now open for community association members with an active access fob and said the new courts align with the organization’s commitment to invest in community amenities that promote both recreation and well-being.

“After thorough consideration, Edgefield (Park) was selected as the ideal location due to its available space and proximity to other amenities, such as the bocce courts at Pierce (Park) and the playground at Scott (Park).”

The six-month project from build-out to completion faced some standard permitting delays due to the location’s proximity to wetlands, but the courts are now ready for play, with landscaping expected to be finished by the end of the week.

“We anticipate that the pickleball court will quickly become a lively hub for recreational activity and social gatherings,” DICA President Greg Turner said.

Turner expects strong participation from residents and their guests and said the court has been thoughtfully designed without lights to ensure no disturbances to nearby homes at night.

The POA’s Elder expressed his enthusiasm for the new amenity, saying, “We are proud to offer a space where residents of all ages can come together, stay active, and build a sense of community. This pickleball court is an exciting addition that will enhance the recreational options available to our residents. Join us in making this a lively and fun-filled space for everyone to enjoy!”