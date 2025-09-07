New principals to lead Philip Simmons High, Cainhoy Elementary

Philip Simmons High School will start the 2025-2026 school year with a new face at the helm, as LaTanya Butler has been named principal following Chris Buchholz’s move to lead Cane Bay High School.

Butler brings more than two decades of education experience, including her most recent role as principal of Berkeley Middle School. She previously spent eight years as assistant principal at Goose Creek High School, where she was recognized as the Berkeley County School District’s Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year in 2022.

“I am honored and excited to join the Philip Simmons High School community,” Butler said. “My nine years in high school education, including three alongside Mr. Buchholz, were deeply rewarding, and I look forward to bringing that passion to (Philip Simmons). I’m committed to supporting our students and families while building on the strong foundation already in place to help every student succeed beyond graduation.”

Buchholz, who has led Philip Simmons High since 2020, shared a heartfelt farewell with staff. Under his leadership, the school’s enrollment grew by nearly 300 students and held the district’s highest academic rating for five consecutive years while also earning the title of the winningest school in the county’s athletic history.

“While I hope I have left a positive mark on the school, the real work happens every day in the classrooms by our dedicated staff and hardworking students,” Buchholz wrote to staff. “We have something truly special here at Philip Simmons. My own children will soon attend here, and I know the school is in capable hands.”

Cainhoy Elementary School is also welcoming a new leader. Following the retirement of longtime principal LaWanda Glears, Cynthia Bise has been appointed interim principal.

Glears, who served Cainhoy for seven years and spent 39 years in education overall, was honored on the school’s social media pages in a post that stated, “Her leadership, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the Cainhoy community have left an impact that will be felt for generations.”

Bise brings decades of experience within BCSD, including roles as a teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal at Foxbank Elementary School. Most recently, she served as interim principal at Sangaree Intermediate School.

“I’m honored to be at Cainhoy Elementary!” Bise said. “The children nurtured in this loving community make it a perfect setting for a successful school. The future sure is bright at Cainhoy Elementary, and I’m blessed to lead the way!”

BCSD passes budget with pay raises, no tax increase

The Berkeley County School District’s Board of Trustees approved the final reading of a $485.7 million budget for the 2025-2026 school year, with officials saying it will be a $10.8 million increase over last year’s budget with no tax hike for residents.

First-year teacher salaries will rise by $4,320 to $56,770, surpassing the district’s original $50,000 goal.

All other teachers will receive a $2,500 increase per step in the salary schedule. Non-teaching staff will also see a 2% cost-of-living adjustment.

“Our goal was to get the first-year teacher salary pay to $50,000, and we definitely surpassed that,” said Marcie Abrahamson, the district’s chief financial officer. “We are working to soon be at $60,000.”

Last year, 85% of the district’s budget went toward salaries and benefits, a figure that will increase to nearly 87% this year.

“That just shows that we are taking good care of our employees and prioritizing salaries and benefits,” Abrahamson said.

Superintendent Anthony Dixon praised the board for adopting a budget he said serves both the school system and the larger community.

“I applaud our board members for adopting a balanced budget that prioritizes both our educators and our community,” Dixon said.

“This budget delivers well-deserved salary increases for our teachers and support staff – while ensuring no tax increase for Berkeley County residents.”