New program helps veterans find jobs, housing to get fresh start

A veteran facing eviction doesn't always have time to make a dozen phone calls looking for help.

That's one reason Berkeley County has launched a new program that connects former service members directly with assistance, building on the work already being done by county veterans affairs staff and local nonprofits.

The Veteran Rapid Response Program, launched through a partnership between Berkeley County Veterans Affairs and the nonprofit Veteran Recovery Coalition, is already making a difference. Within roughly three weeks, it had helped prevent at least three evictions, assisted veterans with finding employment, and funded rehabilitation for two former service members.

The partnership began last fall, when coalition founder Robert Cornicelli, a retired captain from the U.S. Navy and Army National Guard, started working with the county to provide limited assistance. Cornicelli and his brother, James, later developed the program to help veterans become self-sufficient rather than depend on continued assistance.

Berkeley County Veterans Affairs Director Gerald Baxley recognized its potential almost immediately.

"Within a matter of minutes, I could see where this program could fill a tremendous void for our veterans in need," he said.

The county office primarily helps veterans obtain federal benefits. But when someone needed help paying rent or keeping the electricity on, staff often had to refer them to outside organizations.

"Some veterans would report back that out of the first five calls they made, two nonprofits were no longer in service, one nonprofit could not assist with that specific need, another could only support a fraction of what the veteran needed, and one would never return their call," Baxley said.

The new program simplifies their search. Veterans can visit the county office, use an on-site kiosk to request assistance, and receive contact from a case manager within 24, 48, or 72 hours, depending on urgency.

Beyond addressing an immediate hardship, case managers work to understand its underlying cause and help veterans find a more permanent solution.

Early successes include providing one veteran with a car to get to work and take his children to school, while another received a donated electric bicycle for commuting.

Air Force veteran Kay Stanback, who has received assistance, said the program offers something beyond financial help. "It's been very family-oriented, just like it is in the military," she said.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said the program focuses on identifying the root causes of problems before they become emergencies.

“A lot of times you’re throwing money, time, and effort after the fact… it could be the brakes went out on the car, which led to you losing your job, which led to depression, which led to being dependent on drugs, which led to ultimately maybe taking your own life. And if you trace that back, you just don’t end up here.”

As Veterans Day approaches, Baxley hopes veterans throughout Daniel Island and Cainhoy will take advantage of the service. They can visit the county Veterans Affairs office and ask the receptionist to connect them with a case manager. “Asking is the first step in the process of turning things around,” he said.

The program operates at no cost to county taxpayers, although its future depends on grants and donations. Organizers are encouraging local businesses to contribute, including through customer round-up programs.

"If a veteran’s current life status can be changed and they are no longer needing assistance, they have a path to a brighter tomorrow, then the program is a success," Baxley said.

To learn more or support the program, follow the Veteran Recovery Coalition on Facebook or contact Robert Cornicelli at 516-369-8667 or cptc@veteranrecoverycoalition.com.