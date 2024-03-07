New Realm Brewery hosts ‘Daniel Island’s Got Talent’

Move over “America’s Got Talent,” Daniel Island has stolen the show.

The Daniel Island’s Got Talent show debuted June 24 at New Realm Brewery, bringing together a lively lineup of performers.

Over burgers and bites, guests were treated to a variety of performances, including rap songs, guitarists, and vocalists.

Xander Villegas opened the night with a nostalgic set, playing guitar and singing classic hits from Led Zeppelin and The Beatles. His performance struck a chord with the audience, transporting them back to the golden era of rock.

“It was a blast,” he said. “It was a restaurant crowd, so I felt like I could talk right to them.”

Next up was Virginia LeVeen, who delivered a set of original songs. Singing to the audience and her family, she dedicated one song to her father, showcasing her songwriting abilities while turning an inside joke into a melody.

To round out the night, a local rapper, who goes by the name Jonsey, got the crowd working during a freestyle rap. Asking for random words from the audience, he crafted the spontaneous lyrics with the help of Villegas on drums.

The event hosted by New Realm Brewery was the first in a series that is looking to bring more local talent to the forefront.

The next show is scheduled for July 22, with the semifinals coming up on Aug. 19. Both Villegas and LeVeen have secured their spots in the Grand Finale on Sept. 23, where they will compete for the ultimate prize.

First place receives up to $500 in cash and prizes and an opportunity to perform at a New Realm event.

Second place receives up to $250 in cash and prizes, and well as an opportunity to perform at a New Realm event. Third place receives up to $100 in cash and prizes.

Villegas shared his excitement for the Grand Finale and encouraged others to join the next show, saying, “It’s a great place to showcase your talents!”