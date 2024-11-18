New SC app makes recycling easier

Recycling just got easier in South Carolina with the introduction of the Recycle Here SC mobile phone app.

The app – developed through a partnership between the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES), PalmettoPride, and the S.C. Beverage Association – will consolidate information for South Carolina residents on what, where, and how to recycle different items at different locations across the state.

“While our web-based tool that provides recycling information has been extremely successful, this new app – which is one of the first of its kind nationwide – will make access to recycling information more convenient, reduce confusion, and lessen contamination of recyclable materials,” said Myra Reece, SCDES interim director, in a statement. "This app will also support South Carolina’s efforts to achieve a goal of recycling 50% of the state’s municipal solid waste by 2030.”

Confusion about what items can and can’t be recycled paired with contamination, which is placing items that can’t be recycled into a recycling bin, are the biggest challenges faced by recycling programs throughout the nation.

"With the launch of the Recycle Here SC app, we're equipping South Carolinians with a powerful tool to make recycling more accessible and efficient," said Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette in the release. "Since much of the litter in our communities consists of items that could have been recycled, this initiative will also play a key role in reducing litter across our state.”

The Recycle Here SC app lists all the recycling programs in the state and allows residents to:

• Search for recycling locations and programs within their counties;

• Filter locations based on items needing to be recycled;

• Search and sign up for notifications about special collection events (such as household hazardous waste take-back days, paper shredding days, and electronic collection events);

• Learn about recycling, composting, litter prevention, and waste reduction programs led by SCDES and PalmettoPride; and

• Find out how to properly dispose of other material.

The Recycle Here SC app is meant to complement pre-existing mobile apps that some counties already have in place, as it focuses on information for the state instead of the county level. For the counties that don’t have a recycling app, this new product puts the information right at their residents’ fingertips.

“It’s essential for residents to understand that local recycling programs can vary considerably on which items they’re able to collect,” Reece said. “Municipalities nationwide are facing increased costs for their recycling programs, often due to high contamination rates. Having the right items in the right bin increases the value of the recyclables, lowers processing costs, and provides clean raw material to manufacturers for making new products.”

Anyone without the ability to use a mobile phone app can continue to refer to SCDES’s Where to Recycle web page for a list of county and city recycling locations throughout the state, available at des.sc.gov/recycleheresc.

Funding for the Recycle Here SC app was provided through the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant offered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and awarded to SCDES. PalmettoPride and the S.C. Beverage Association also provided funding and support.

Learn more about SCDES’s role with supporting successful recycling programs through South Carolina at des.sc.gov/recycling.